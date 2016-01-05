Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1000W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling
Packaging
The box has a white background featuring Super Flower's logo, a butterfly, on the front. The capacity description is listed in a black frame located in the bottom-left corner and the 80 PLUS Titanium badge is in the top-right corner. The side of the box lists the product's most interesting features, including the modular cabling and efficiency level. I We noticed that Super Flower claims its PSU is ATX v.2.32-compliant on this list. However, there is officially no such version, since updates after v2.31 were not numbered. On top of that, the user's manual lists compatibility with ATX v.2.2. There's one last error: in the box's protection features section, Super Flower mentions over-temperature protection, which isn't actually supported.
On the back of the box, a number of icons and photos again list the most interesting features. Here we noticed a photo of the PSU's internals showing the APFC converter's bulk caps. There is a power specifications table on the right side, and near the bottom-right corner there is a small graph showing the fan's speed curve with ECO mode enabled.
Contents
The PSU is well-protected inside the box by foam spacers, so it should arrive in pristine condition.
The bundle includes a nylon pouch that can be used for storing unused modular cables and a cloth bag for covering the PSU when it's outside of your chassis. There's also a user's manual, fixing bolts and an AC power cord.
Exterior
On the front of the PSU you'll notice the typical honeycomb-style exhaust grill and an on/off switch, which is small given the unit's capacity. There is an engraved Super Flower logo and power specifications label on the supply's sides.
The back of the PSU hosts a modular panel featuring lots of sockets, along with the ECO switch that's almost hidden from view. It should probably be installed in a more accessible location like the front of the PSU.
The punched fan grill is characteristic of all Super Flower PSUs and it looks nice, although it may be time for the company to update its external design. Again, the PSU's dimensions are typical for its wattage category and most cases should it accommodate it without a problem (at least the ones with room for the components that need a 1kW PSU).
