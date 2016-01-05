Trending

Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1000W PSU Review

Super Flower was one of the first companies to release an 80 Plus Titanium-rated PSU. Following the ultra-high-capacity SF-1600F14H unit, the company released two more Titanium PSUs, one of which we're evaluating today.

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box has a white background featuring Super Flower's logo, a butterfly, on the front. The capacity description is listed in a black frame located in the bottom-left corner and the 80 PLUS Titanium badge is in the top-right corner. The side of the box lists the product's most interesting features, including the modular cabling and efficiency level. I We noticed that Super Flower claims its PSU is ATX v.2.32-compliant on this list. However, there is officially no such version, since updates after v2.31 were not numbered. On top of that, the user's manual lists compatibility with ATX v.2.2. There's one last error: in the box's protection features section, Super Flower mentions over-temperature protection, which isn't actually supported.

On the back of the box, a number of icons and photos again list the most interesting features. Here we noticed a photo of the PSU's internals showing the APFC converter's bulk caps. There is a power specifications table on the right side, and near the bottom-right corner there is a small graph showing the fan's speed curve with ECO mode enabled.

Contents

The PSU is well-protected inside the box by foam spacers, so it should arrive in pristine condition.

The bundle includes a nylon pouch that can be used for storing unused modular cables and a cloth bag for covering the PSU when it's outside of your chassis. There's also a user's manual, fixing bolts and an AC power cord.

Exterior

On the front of the PSU you'll notice the typical honeycomb-style exhaust grill and an on/off switch, which is small given the unit's capacity. There is an engraved Super Flower logo and power specifications label on the supply's sides.

The back of the PSU hosts a modular panel featuring lots of sockets, along with the ECO switch that's almost hidden from view. It should probably be installed in a more accessible location like the front of the PSU.

The punched fan grill is characteristic of all Super Flower PSUs and it looks nice, although it may be time for the company to update its external design. Again, the PSU's dimensions are typical for its wattage category and most cases should it accommodate it without a problem (at least the ones with room for the components that need a 1kW PSU).

Cabling

  • babernet_1 05 January 2016 15:34
    So, ah, what did you use as a price?
  • AnimeMania 05 January 2016 16:32
    Are modular cables interchangeable between the different power supply vendors or will this happen in the future.
  • blazorthon 06 January 2016 01:04
    Are modular cables interchangeable between the different power supply vendors or will this happen in the future.

    Some might be, but generally, don't expect interchangeable cables. There are many different implementations for the connectors for one reason or another.
  • Aris_Mp 06 January 2016 15:29
    Are modular cables interchangeable between the different power supply vendors or will this happen in the future.

    It highly recommended to assume that they are not, even when the PSU is made by the same manufacturer.
  • Aris_Mp 06 January 2016 15:29
    So, ah, what did you use as a price?

    We used the price sold in EU stores, excluding the VAT of course.
  • babernet_1 06 January 2016 16:02
    17269051 said:
    So, ah, what did you use as a price?

    We used the price sold in EU stores, excluding the VAT of course.

    Which is? I looked and saw a price of 200 euro. That's about $220. Does it include VAT?
  • Aris_Mp 07 January 2016 05:46
    yes, in EU most stores include VAT in their prices.
  • babernet_1 07 January 2016 06:32
    17273936 said:
    yes, in EU most stores include VAT in their prices.

    My gosh! I just want to know in dollars what your estimated price was!

    :??:
  • Aris_Mp 07 January 2016 15:39
    around 190 dollars
  • Andi lim 13 February 2016 03:01
    Using a bunch of KRG series capacitor for extra suppress ripple in Titanium PSU ?
    The Analogy : you want to build a super car, lets say Nissan GTR, but at the end you decide to use some cheap parts from Datsun on to your car, hahahaha.
    The Question is, How long this PSU will stay in titanium level efficiency ?
    Let's say after a year usage, the standard and cheap KRG capacitor will slowly increace the ESR, leak current dan temperature. at that time, this PSU efficient will go to platinum level or below ? Only time will tell.
