Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1000W PSU Review

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Hold-up time on the SF-1000F-14HT PSU easily passes the 16ms threshold. That's possible thanks to the bulk caps' increased capacity.

Inrush Current

The large NTC thermistor does its job and doesn't allow the three bulk caps to generate increased inrush currents.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.432A 1.984A 1.993A 0.985A 99.79 90.10% 0 0 41.62 °C 0.974 12.162V 5.035V 3.309V 5.055V 110.75 37.33 °C 115.1V 2 13.889A 2.979A 2.993A 1.185A 199.66 92.66% 0 0 43.40 °C 0.989 12.154V 5.029V 3.305V 5.048V 215.47 38.86 °C 115.1V 3 21.713A 3.486A 3.510A 1.385A 299.84 93.38% 0 0 48.01 °C 0.996 12.147V 5.024V 3.302V 5.042V 321.10 39.64 °C 115.1V 4 29.524A 3.983A 3.999A 1.585A 399.59 93.32% 0 0 50.75 °C 0.995 12.140V 5.020V 3.299V 5.035V 428.21 40.47 °C 115.1V 5 37.009A 4.978A 5.003A 1.786A 499.54 92.97% 920 35.9 42.77 °C 0.996 12.135V 5.015V 3.296V 5.029V 537.29 52.27 °C 115.1V 6 44.497A 5.986A 6.010A 1.990A 599.57 92.32% 920 35.9 43.06 °C 0.997 12.131V 5.009V 3.294V 5.022V 649.47 53.31 °C 115.1V 7 51.994A 7.000A 7.017A 2.190A 699.47 91.71% 1365 46.2 44.83 °C 0.997 12.124V 5.003V 3.291V 5.015V 762.67 55.28 °C 115.1V 8 59.502A 8.005A 8.029A 2.395A 799.37 90.91% 1830 52.2 45.41 °C 0.998 12.117V 4.996V 3.288V 5.008V 879.35 56.31 °C 115.1V 9 67.451A 8.513A 8.551A 2.396A 899.39 90.35% 1830 52.2 46.56 °C 0.998 12.110V 4.990V 3.285V 5.005V 995.50 57.84 °C 115.1V 10 75.366A 9.030A 9.051A 2.498A 999.29 89.72% 1830 52.2 47.09 °C 0.998 12.102V 4.986V 3.281V 5.000V 1113.77 58.95 °C 115.1V 11 83.663A 9.032A 9.056A 2.500A 1099.11 89.04% 1830 52.2 48.38 °C 0.998 12.095V 4.984V 3.279V 4.998V 1234.46 61.09 °C 115.1V CL1 0.098A 12.009A 12.006A 0.004A 100.71 84.60% 1365 46.2 45.42 °C 0.978 12.165V 4.994V 3.292V 5.067V 119.05 52.83 °C 115.3V CL2 83.261A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 1020.68 90.14% 1830 52.2 46.73 °C 0.998 12.098V 5.019V 3.295V 5.038V 1132.37 58.24 °C 115.1V

The first thing you should notice on a Titanium-rated PSU is its efficiency. The SF-1000F14HT performs extremely well, achieving very high efficiency levels in all of our load tests, despite high ambient temperatures inside of the hot box. The 80 Plus Titanium certification with 115VAC input demands at least 90, 92, 94 and 90 percent efficiency with 10, 20, 50 and 100 percent load, respectively. In this case, the PSU satisfies the 10 percent, 20 percent and full load requirements, but registers 1 percent less efficiency in the typical load test (50 percent). The results at lower operating temperatures should be better, and the PSU might even hit 94 percent efficiency with 50 percent load.

One thing is for sure: this is one of the most efficient PSUs that we have ever tested, and Super Flower makes sure to show that analog platforms can deliver extraordinary efficiency levels, given a good design and quality components. Aside from excellent efficiency, we also recorded very high PF readings, meaning that less power was wasted on the mains distribution network. Although typically consumers only pay for the reactive (not apparent) power we use, a PSU with a high PF ratio applies less stress to a home's mains network.

Overall, load regulation was tight enough on the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails, staying within 1 percent. Moreover, the 5VSB rail falls below 1.5 percent. If Titanium efficiency wasn't a requirement, this PSU could easily achieve even tighter load regulation readings on all rails.

The PSU's fan started to spin during the 50 percent load test and continued to turn slowly at up to 60 percent load. However, the noise output was close to 36 dB(A), which is a noise level that may annoy users that are sensitive to noise. Under more taxing loads, the fan was noisy, and it hit full speed with 80 percent load and more. If you push this PSU hard, like we did, be prepared for noisy operation.