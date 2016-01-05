Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1000W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
Thanks to its extraordinary efficiency, the SF-1000F14HT takes first place in the 1kW category's relative performance chart. Mediocre ripple suppression on the 3.3V rail is what brings it closer to the Leadex Platinum platform and Corsair RM1000i. If Super Flower finds a way to improve performance on the 3.3V rail without affecting the unit's efficiency, then the Titanium Leadex will defend its position much easier against future contenders with similar capacity and efficiency.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
The small performance difference, combined with a lofty price, hurts Super Flower's placement in this chart. Again, Titanium-class efficiency is hard to achieve, necessitating expensive parts and a sophisticated production line. Don't expect the prices of Titanium-rated PSUs to drop any time soon.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).
The Platinum Leadex proved to be quieter than the Titanium PSU, thanks to its more relaxed fan profile. Super Flower probably chose a safer approach for its flagship 1kW unit. Though the SF-1000F14HT operates quietly, it cannot match Corsair's offerings in this market segment.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C.
The SF-1000F14HT even manages to outperform Corsair's mighty AX1500i in the efficiency chart. Only the 1.6kW version of the same platform achieves higher efficiency. Against Platinum-rated FSP and Rosewill offerings of similar capacity, the Leadex PSU achieves a >1 percent difference.
