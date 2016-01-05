Trending

Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1000W PSU Review

Super Flower was one of the first companies to release an 80 Plus Titanium-rated PSU. Following the ultra-high-capacity SF-1600F14H unit, the company released two more Titanium PSUs, one of which we're evaluating today.

By

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the PSU, comparing it to other units we have tested in the past. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Products.

Thanks to its extraordinary efficiency, the SF-1000F14HT takes first place in the 1kW category's relative performance chart. Mediocre ripple suppression on the 3.3V rail is what brings it closer to the Leadex Platinum platform and Corsair RM1000i. If Super Flower finds a way to improve performance on the 3.3V rail without affecting the unit's efficiency, then the Titanium Leadex will defend its position much easier against future contenders with similar capacity and efficiency.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

Click Here To See More Products.

The small performance difference, combined with a lofty price, hurts Super Flower's placement in this chart. Again, Titanium-class efficiency is hard to achieve, necessitating expensive parts and a sophisticated production line. Don't expect the prices of Titanium-rated PSUs to drop any time soon.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).

Click Here To See More Products.

The Platinum Leadex proved to be quieter than the Titanium PSU, thanks to its more relaxed fan profile. Super Flower probably chose a safer approach for its flagship 1kW unit. Though the SF-1000F14HT operates quietly, it cannot match Corsair's offerings in this market segment.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C.

Click Here To See More Products.

The SF-1000F14HT even manages to outperform Corsair's mighty AX1500i in the efficiency chart. Only the 1.6kW version of the same platform achieves higher efficiency. Against Platinum-rated FSP and Rosewill offerings of similar capacity, the Leadex PSU achieves a >1 percent difference.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • babernet_1 05 January 2016 15:34
    So, ah, what did you use as a price?
    Reply
  • AnimeMania 05 January 2016 16:32
    Are modular cables interchangeable between the different power supply vendors or will this happen in the future.
    Reply
  • blazorthon 06 January 2016 01:04
    Are modular cables interchangeable between the different power supply vendors or will this happen in the future.

    Some might be, but generally, don't expect interchangeable cables. There are many different implementations for the connectors for one reason or another.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 06 January 2016 15:29
    Are modular cables interchangeable between the different power supply vendors or will this happen in the future.

    It highly recommended to assume that they are not, even when the PSU is made by the same manufacturer.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 06 January 2016 15:29
    So, ah, what did you use as a price?

    We used the price sold in EU stores, excluding the VAT of course.
    Reply
  • babernet_1 06 January 2016 16:02
    17269051 said:
    So, ah, what did you use as a price?

    We used the price sold in EU stores, excluding the VAT of course.

    Which is? I looked and saw a price of 200 euro. That's about $220. Does it include VAT?
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 07 January 2016 05:46
    yes, in EU most stores include VAT in their prices.
    Reply
  • babernet_1 07 January 2016 06:32
    17273936 said:
    yes, in EU most stores include VAT in their prices.

    My gosh! I just want to know in dollars what your estimated price was!

    :??:
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 07 January 2016 15:39
    around 190 dollars
    Reply
  • Andi lim 13 February 2016 03:01
    Using a bunch of KRG series capacitor for extra suppress ripple in Titanium PSU ?
    The Analogy : you want to build a super car, lets say Nissan GTR, but at the end you decide to use some cheap parts from Datsun on to your car, hahahaha.
    The Question is, How long this PSU will stay in titanium level efficiency ?
    Let's say after a year usage, the standard and cheap KRG capacitor will slowly increace the ESR, leak current dan temperature. at that time, this PSU efficient will go to platinum level or below ? Only time will tell.
    Reply