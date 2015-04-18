Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1600W Power Supply Review

Transient Response Tests

For details on our transient response testing, please click here.

Advanced Transient Response Tests

In these tests, we monitor the response of the PSU in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V and 0.5A at 5VSB) is applied to the PSU for 200ms while the PSU is working at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, the PSU is hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load. In both tests, we use our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits.

These tests are crucial since they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array, an instant 100-percent load of CPU/GPUs, etc.). We call these tests "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be tough to master.

Advanced Transient Response 20% Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.024V 11.977V 0.39% Pass 5V 5.027V 4.936V 1.81% Pass 3.3V 3.299V 3.200V 3.00% Pass 5VSB 5.040V 5.009V 0.62% Pass

Advanced Transient Response 50% Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 11.986V 11.940V 0.38% Pass 5V 5.005V 4.915V 1.80% Pass 3.3V 3.283V 3.167V 3.53% Pass 5VSB 5.012V 4.976V 0.72% Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient response on the +12V rail is amazing; on the other three rails, it's very good. In addition to its high efficiency, this platform is able to handle any transient load with ease, and these are the kinds of loads that a PSU will mostly face in real-life scenarios.

Below are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response testing.

Transient Response At 20-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 50-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Turn-On Transient Tests

We measure the PSU's response in simpler transient-load scenarios—during the power-on phase of the PSU—in the next set of tests.

For the first measurement, we turn the PSU off, dial in the maximum current the 5VSB can output and then switch on the PSU. In the second test, we dial the maximum load +12V can handle and start the PSU while it's in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU is completely switched off (we cut off power or switch the PSU off by flipping its on/off switch), we dial the maximum load the +12V rail can handle before switching the PSU on from the loader and restoring power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and it is 5.5V for 5V).

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The unit's good performance continues in the turn-on transient tests, with smooth slopes and a rise time that's within the limits set by the ATX spec (0.2-20ms).