Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1600W Power Supply Review

Corsair's mighty AX1500i PSU must now face some stiff competition, as Super Flower's new Leadex Titanium 1600W offers even more power and efficiency.

Transient Response Tests

For details on our transient response testing, please click here.

Advanced Transient Response Tests

In these tests, we monitor the response of the PSU in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V and 0.5A at 5VSB) is applied to the PSU for 200ms while the PSU is working at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, the PSU is hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load. In both tests, we use our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should remain within the ATX specification's regulation limits.

These tests are crucial since they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array, an instant 100-percent load of CPU/GPUs, etc.). We call these tests "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be tough to master.   

Advanced Transient Response 20%
VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.024V11.977V0.39%Pass
5V5.027V4.936V1.81%Pass
3.3V3.299V3.200V3.00%Pass
5VSB5.040V5.009V0.62%Pass
Advanced Transient Response 50%
VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V11.986V11.940V0.38%Pass
5V5.005V4.915V1.80%Pass
3.3V3.283V3.167V3.53%Pass
5VSB5.012V4.976V0.72%Pass

Transient response on the +12V rail is amazing; on the other three rails, it's very good. In addition to its high efficiency, this platform is able to handle any transient load with ease, and these are the kinds of loads that a PSU will mostly face in real-life scenarios.

Below are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response testing.

Transient Response At 20-Percent Load

Transient Response At 50-Percent Load

Turn-On Transient Tests

We measure the PSU's response in simpler transient-load scenarios—during the power-on phase of the PSU—in the next set of tests.

For the first measurement, we turn the PSU off, dial in the maximum current the 5VSB can output and then switch on the PSU. In the second test, we dial the maximum load +12V can handle and start the PSU while it's in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU is completely switched off (we cut off power or switch the PSU off by flipping its on/off switch), we dial the maximum load the +12V rail can handle before switching the PSU on from the loader and restoring power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and it is 5.5V for 5V). 

The unit's good performance continues in the turn-on transient tests, with smooth slopes and a rise time that's within the limits set by the ATX spec (0.2-20ms).

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Shankovich 18 April 2015 21:56
    As much as these super powered PSU reviews are interesting, I wouldn't mind seeing more PSU's for the regular non 4-way Crossfire/SLI user. I think in July you guys did some 450W reviews? Wouldn't also mind a battle of the basement review for those cheap PSU's just for fun. Again, love these 1000+ Watt reviews, but maybe toss in some sub 600W stuff in there more often if possible. Love the depth you guys go to in your PSU reviews!
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 18 April 2015 23:03
    Can't wait till it arrives.
    Reply
  • Bezzell 18 April 2015 23:16
    Can you arc-weld aluminum with this?
    Reply
  • Bezzell 18 April 2015 23:17
    One lead from ground, the other on the 12v?
    Reply
  • MasterMace 19 April 2015 00:11
    The Power Supply failed 80 Plus Titanium specifications at 50% (93.34% vs 94%) and 100% (89.61% vs 90%)
    Reply
  • tanjo 19 April 2015 00:43
    Page 9 graphs shows a different PSU (Corsair CS850M) though they all link to the correct full list images when clicked.
    Reply
  • ko888 19 April 2015 02:18
    15706850 said:
    The Power Supply failed 80 Plus Titanium specifications at 50% (93.34% vs 94%) and 100% (89.61% vs 90%)

    80 PLUS certification occurs at 23°C only.

    Tom's Hardware is testing in a hotbox at over 42°C. So how is that failing 80 Plus Titanium specifications when 80 PLUS Organization doesn't certify or even test at that temperature?

    Kitguru.net measures efficiency at 35°C and the SuperFlower Leadex Titanium 1600W has no problem meeting 80 PLUS Titanium:
    http://www.kitguru.net/components/power-supplies/zardon/superflower-leadex-titanium-1600w-review/6/
    Reply
  • alidan 19 April 2015 04:10
    As much as these super powered PSU reviews are interesting, I wouldn't mind seeing more PSU's for the regular non 4-way Crossfire/SLI user. I think in July you guys did some 450W reviews? Wouldn't also mind a battle of the basement review for those cheap PSU's just for fun. Again, love these 1000+ Watt reviews, but maybe toss in some sub 600W stuff in there more often if possible. Love the depth you guys go to in your PSU reviews!

    i personally cant see a reason to go lower than 650 watts, the most basic computer with a gpu may only use 50-60% of it at load, but the head room is valued by me far more than the cheaper outset cost...

    i had a psu blow up on me... never again.
    Reply
    The next PSUs will be more down to earth, with sub-1000 W capacities
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 April 2015 16:19
    The Power Supply failed 80 Plus Titanium specifications at 50% (93.34% vs 94%) and 100% (89.61% vs 90%)
    Page 9 graphs shows a different PSU (Corsair CS850M) though they all link to the correct full list images when clicked.

    Already informed the editors responsible to fix this. Thanks!
    Reply