Thermalright's Peerless Assassin 120 SE is the best CPU air cooler, now only $33

One of our favorite air coolers, thanks to its impressive performance and superb value, we were able to reward the Thermalright cooler with an Editor's Choice award and maximum stars when we reviewed the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE. Cheaper than the competition without holding back on quality and build standards, the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE outperformed its peers on release, offering astounding value for PC builders on a budget.

The Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE is on sale at Amazon for $33 from an original $38 markup. It's also the same price as the ARBG version, so if you want more color in your build, there's also that option. This CPU air cooler offers tremendous value for money considering its performance statistics in our testing.

Using a solid copper base with 6 copper heat pipes running to dual aluminum fin stacks, the Peerless Assassin 120 SE dissipates the heat away from your CPU and quietly draws cool air over the heatsinks with the aid of two 120mm TL-C12C PWM fans. Included brackets and mounting options give compatibility for Intel sockets: 115X, 1200, 1700, 17XX, and AMD: AM4 and AM5 socketed platforms if you kept hold of the original AMD motherboard backplate.

Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE CPU Cooler: now $33 at Amazon (was $38)



The Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE is a dual fan and dual tower cooler. With two aluminum fin towers, and two TL-C12C PWM 120mm fans, the Peerless Assassin 120 SE dissipates the heat away from your CPU with the aid of its copper base and 6 copper heat pipes. This cooler is compatible with Intel sockets: 115X, 1200, 1700, 17XX, and AMD: AM4 and AM5

Thermalright's Peerless Assassin 120 SE is a large CPU cooler thanks to its twin tower and fan design and comes with dimensions that measure 125mm (L) x 135mm (W) x 155mm (H), so it's always best to check that this cooler will fit in the case of your current setup or future build; this includes clearances for RAM, etc.