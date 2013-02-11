Trending

Tahiti LE, Tested: PowerColor's HD7870 PCS+ Myst Edition

Today, we look at a card between two worlds. Despite a model number that suggests Pitcairn lineage, this board is based on AMD's Tahiti GPU. Does it behave more like its namesake, or the powerful engine actually under its hood? Read on for more!

Test Setup And 2012 Chart Placement

We’re running the usual benchmarks on the benchmark system we introduced last year for generating our graphics card charts (check out our 2012 Graphics And GPGPU database for comparative results). The only thing different this time around is the graphics card we're testing.

CPUIntel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge), 3.4 GHz Stock, Overclocked to 4.5 GHz (45 x 100 MHz), LGA 1155, 8 MB shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
CPU CoolerProlimatech SuperMega + Noiseblocker eLoop
MotherboardGigabyte Z68X-UD7 B3
RAM2 x 4 GB Kingston HyperX DDR3-1600
System DriveKingston V100+ 256 GB (SSD)
Power SupplyCorsair AX1200i, 80 PLUS Platinum, 1,200 W
Operating SystemWindows 7 x64 SP1

Cumulative Benchmarks And Placement In Our 2012 VGA Charts

In order to generate an overview of performance, we plugged the PowerColor HD7870 PCS+ Myst Edition into our 2012 VGA charts using the mid-class performance index as the reference. It’s especially interesting to see how the card stacks up to the Pitcairn-based Radeon HD 7870, as well as the Radeon HD 7950.

According to the cumulative benchmark numbers, PowerColor's HD7870 PCS+ Myst Edition’s performance is closer to that of the Radeon HD 7950 than the Radeon HD 7870. With its already-high base core clock rate and accelerated Boost setting, this new card nearly matches the first-gen Radeon HD 7950, which didn't include Boost functionality.

This makes the HD7870 PCS+ Myst Edition almost a steal at $240. You’d have to spend at least $60 more for a Radeon HD 7950, and you wouldn’t have very much additional performance to show for it. Now, you’re probably wondering if this is too good of a deal to be true. We’ll just have to keep testing to find out.

60 Comments
  • mayankleoboy1 11 February 2013 11:22
    Isnt this review quite a bit late ? IIRC, the card came ~1.5 months back...

    If it cant CFX with a 78xx, it has no right to be called a 7870+ . Marketing name fail +1.
    The chip by itself is fine, though.
  • EzioAs 11 February 2013 11:25
    That's quite a short review. It's not anything I haven't looked at other sites. Anyway, at the current price, I really have to agree the 7870XT (Tahiti LE) are excellent cards.
  • EzioAs 11 February 2013 11:28
    10449154 said:
    If it cant CFX with a 78xx, it has no right to be called a 7870+ . Marketing name fail +1.

    I agree. AMD has already establish good model naming scheme (X900 for high-end gaming, X800 for mid-range, X700 for low end gaming) after the 6000 series. To be honest, I say it's stupid not to call this chip the HD7930.
  • Azn Cracker 11 February 2013 11:48
    Or maybe the 7950 LE since its pretty much the same card just slower.
  • hero1 11 February 2013 12:06
    Azn CrackerOr maybe the 7950 LE since its pretty much the same card just slower.
    I agree with you on this one. Someone need to give these guys a call and tell them how it is. What a load of bs on their naming scheme. I would absolutely call this 7950 SS or LE!
  • 11 February 2013 12:11
    where are the frame time benches?
  • FormatC 11 February 2013 12:19
    The frametime thing (in some games) was gone (more or less) with the latest drivers and I think that AMD will handle the memory now a little bit better ;)
  • shikamaru31789 11 February 2013 12:27
    If only some other manufacturers were making these, Power Color's cooling solution isn't that good, 37.8 decibels while Gaming is not quiet enough for me.
  • EzioAs 11 February 2013 12:30
    10449161 said:
    If only some other manufacturers were making these, Power Color's cooling solution isn't that good, 37.8 decibels while Gaming is not quiet enough for me.

    Sapphire has one too, I believe
  • shikamaru31789 11 February 2013 12:42
    EzioAsSapphire has one too, I believeYeah, I just now noticed it on Newegg. Not sure why I didn't notice it before, based on the reviews it's been on there awhile. Too bad it costs $20 more than Power Color's. Still a good deal even at $260, since this review indicates that it's almost as fast as the much more expensive 7950's.
