How Well Does The Elder Scrolls Online Run On Your PC?

Medium Detail, 1920x1080

The next step is to increase resolution to 1920x1080, keeping the Medium quality preset constant. This time, we're looking to see if AMD's Radeon R7 240 and Nvidia's GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 can push the extra pixels without faltering.

Almost, it appears. Both cards skirt the 30 FPS line throughout our benchmark. I'll call the outcome playable, though as more folks pile into the game, performance certainly isn't going to get any better.

Having said that, The Elder Scrolls Online only requires a Radeon R7 250X, which you might know as the Radeon HD 7770, or GeForce GTX 650 to deliver at least 54 FPS at all times.

Only AMD's Radeon HD 6450 demonstrates worrying frame time variance. However, that card's average frame rate is too low to consider playable anyway.