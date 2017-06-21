Thermaltake Smart Pro RGB 850W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Riotoro Enigma 850W View Site

EVGA 850 BQ View Site

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we observed is higher than 17ms. However, the power-good signal doesn't exceed 16ms. At least it's accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

We measured almost the same inrush current with both 230V and 115V input. Readings above 60A are quite high; we'd like to see inrush currents lower than 50A.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SPR-0850F-R's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU supports Intel's C6/C7 power states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.158A 1.975A 1.978A 0.981A 84.802 81.804% 1420 RPM 36.0 dB(A) 38.56°C 0.960 12.256V 5.070V 3.329V 5.085V 103.665 42.45°C 115.11V 2 11.351A 2.959A 2.985A 1.184A 169.658 86.219% 1475 RPM 37.5 dB(A) 39.03°C 0.983 12.228V 5.060V 3.314V 5.062V 196.776 45.08°C 115.10V 3 17.928A 3.467A 3.514A 1.385A 254.888 87.372% 1600 RPM 38.7 dB(A) 39.81°C 0.983 12.205V 5.049V 3.299V 5.039V 291.727 44.98°C 115.09V 4 24.505A 3.972A 4.014A 1.593A 339.776 87.476% 1660 RPM 40.3 dB(A) 40.69°C 0.986 12.185V 5.037V 3.285V 5.015V 388.420 47.14°C 115.09V 5 30.775A 4.973A 5.045A 1.801A 424.671 87.124% 1680 RPM 40.9 dB(A) 41.18°C 0.988 12.159V 5.026V 3.270V 4.990V 487.433 48.87°C 115.08V 6 37.075A 5.983A 6.085A 2.011A 509.653 86.493% 1760 RPM 42.8 dB(A) 42.08°C 0.989 12.134V 5.015V 3.253V 4.965V 589.240 51.30°C 115.08V 7 43.390A 7.001A 7.138A 2.225A 594.616 85.639% 1795 RPM 43.6 dB(A) 42.89°C 0.990 12.111V 5.004V 3.236V 4.938V 694.327 53.91°C 115.07V 8 49.746A 8.018A 8.201A 2.441A 679.518 84.639% 1815 RPM 43.7 dB(A) 43.67°C 0.991 12.084V 4.990V 3.218V 4.910V 802.840 48.06°C 115.07V 9 56.554A 8.539A 8.767A 2.446A 764.573 83.728% 1825 RPM 43.8 dB(A) 44.63°C 0.992 12.059V 4.978V 3.205V 4.899V 913.167 57.46°C 115.07V 10 63.129A 9.067A 9.313A 3.093A 849.331 82.421% 1825 RPM 43.8 dB(A) 45.08°C 0.992 12.033V 4.965V 3.189V 4.844V 1030.480 56.38°C 115.06V 11 70.325A 9.088A 9.355A 3.103A 934.359 81.131% 1825 RPM 43.8 dB(A) 46.45°C 0.992 12.011V 4.951V 3.175V 4.830V 1151.665 55.29°C 115.05V CL1 0.100A 17.022A 17.003A 0.005A 143.268 79.120% 1740 RPM 42.0 dB(A) 44.76°C 0.986 12.204V 5.087V 3.260V 5.106V 181.077 44.96°C 115.11V CL2 70.793A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 865.765 82.652% 1825 RPM 43.8 dB(A) 46.28°C 0.993 12.043V 4.954V 3.224V 4.993V 1047.486 51.08°C 115.06V

Load regulation on the +12V and 5V rails is within 3%. It's quite loose at 3.3V, though. Moreover, during tests #10 and #11, this rail drops its voltage below 3.2V. While the 3.3V rail is only lightly used, it still needs to stay as close as possible to the nominal voltage. Load regulation at 5VSB is quite bad, landing to close to 6%.

The SPR-0850F-R operates trouble-free under very high ambient temperatures. However, during the full-load and overload tests, its efficiency takes a huge hit. What's more, the fan profile is too aggressive under increased operating temperatures, so don't expect this PSU to be quiet once you stress it. Given the low efficiency rating, we completely understand why Thermaltake preferred an aggressive fan profile. The long warranty also plays a role, since this PSU has to last at least seven years. That won't be easy if it's subjected to high loads most of the time.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content