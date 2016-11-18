Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 850W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

The box's design is the same as Thermaltake's TPG-1250D-T. Of course, there's an 80 PLUS Gold badge in the bottom-left corner this time, along with a different capacity description. The word "RGB" is printed in the three respective colors, and the product's most interesting features are highlighted using extra-large fonts. Thermaltake also uses the new term "VR ready," though that doesn't mean anything. It's just another marketing slogan.

An overview diagram of the SPM platform's architecture is provided on the side of the box, while around back, a short feature list mentions the digitally-controlled fan lighting, Japanese capacitors, 32-bit controller, 80 PLUS Gold efficiency, the single +12V rail, and the complete list of protection features. There's also a list of power connectors, along with a specifications table.

Contents

Inside the box we find packing foam and a pouch for the modular cables. The PSU is wrapped in a cloth rag with TT's logo printed on it.

In addition to the expected paperwork, Thermaltake's bundle includes a set of zip ties, mounting screws, an AC power cord, and a USB cable for connecting the PSU to your motherboard.

Exterior

The increased number of perforations on the chassis surely improve airflow. Up front, the power switch looks tiny compared to what we saw on Thermaltake's TPG-1250D-T. In addition, a sticker covers the AC socket to let you know that the PSU's fan won't operate under light loads. This ensures the feature is noticed.

Large decals on the sides depict the PSU's model number and 80 PLUS Gold certification. The power specifications label is pretty large, covering a significant part of the TPG-0850D-R's bottom.

Around back, the red sockets are for PCIe cables, each of which hosts two connectors. Unfortunately there is only one eight-pin socket for the EPS cable with its one connector, so you can't step up to a second one for high-end motherboards needing more juice.

The number of six-pin sockets for peripheral and SATA connectors is low, given the kit's cable count. That means you can't have all 12 SATA and eight peripheral connectors available at the same time. Then again, we don't think that's a problem for most builders.

Cabling

The cables feature dark, ribbon-style wires. Besides being stealthy inside of black cases, they'll also do less to impede airflow.