Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 850W PSU Review

|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: - 5V: 35.5A (142%) 3.3V: 32.5A (130%) 5VSB: 5.5A (183.3%), 83.12mV ripple
|OPP
|1041.06W (122.4%)
|OTP
|Yes (secondary heat sink @ 97.5°C )
|SCP
|12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|Yes
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay
Over-current protection at 5V is set quite high. However, ripple is within the specified range in every case. This isn't true for the 5VSB rail though, which fails to keep its ripple below 50mV at 5.5A load, as the ATX spec requires.
The over-power protection is configured properly, while OTP is present and works just fine. Finally, there is SCP on all rails, including the -12V one. Again, the power-good signal doesn't last as long as the ATX spec requires, but at least it's accurate, dropping before the rails go out of spec. This means fake data isn't provided to your motherboard, effectively protecting your components from receiving a very low voltage input.
