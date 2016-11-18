Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 850W PSU Review

In addition to its flagship Titanium line, Thermaltake also equipped the DPS G Gold family with an RGB fan. The highest-capacity model outputting up to 850W is our test subject today.

Protection Features, Evaluated

Protection Features
OCP12V: - 5V: 35.5A (142%) 3.3V: 32.5A (130%) 5VSB: 5.5A (183.3%), 83.12mV ripple
OPP1041.06W (122.4%)
OTPYes (secondary heat sink @ 97.5°C )
SCP12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
PWR_OKOperates properly
NLOYes
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

Over-current protection at 5V is set quite high. However, ripple is within the specified range in every case. This isn't true for the 5VSB rail though, which fails to keep its ripple below 50mV at 5.5A load, as the ATX spec requires.

The over-power protection is configured properly, while OTP is present and works just fine. Finally, there is SCP on all rails, including the -12V one. Again, the power-good signal doesn't last as long as the ATX spec requires, but at least it's accurate, dropping before the rails go out of spec. This means fake data isn't provided to your motherboard, effectively protecting your components from receiving a very low voltage input.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • powernod 18 November 2016 18:07
    -It's not exactly a PSU-related question but more likely a general one.
    From the pictures from the monitoring software, i can notice that this software is able to measure CPU and GPU temperature. Do you have any idea if such monitoring is (relatively) accurate?
    -Excellent review Aris !!
    Reply
  • Malik 722 18 November 2016 20:31
    in corsair link software atleast both cpu and gpu temperatures are accurate.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 18 November 2016 20:41
    it takes readings from the system's (actually the individual components') sensors. If those are accurate then the software's readings will be accurate as well. Normally they are accurate.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 18 November 2016 22:11
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 18 November 2016 22:15
    18886218 said:
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before

    Do what?
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 19 November 2016 02:28
    18886236 said:
    18886218 said:
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before

    Do what?

    Go and plummet back down to almost 0V during the test
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 19 November 2016 02:45
    18887052 said:
    18886236 said:
    18886218 said:
    That 12V transient response was certainly interesting, I don't think I've seen one do anything like that before

    Do what?

    Go and plummet back down to almost 0V during the test

    I don't think you're reading the transient response graph properly. It's not a measure of voltage but a measure of ripple (well, technically that is a measure of voltage but it's more a measure of instantaneous offsets of an average, or a highly zoomed in sector).

    That or I am just missing something. I probably am. Not sure what I'm missing though. Forgive my ignorance.
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 19 November 2016 04:28
    For this graph http://media.bestofmicro.com/ext/aHR0cDovL21lZGlhLmJlc3RvZm1pY3JvLmNvbS9TLzYvNjIxNzk4L29yaWdpbmFsLzEydl9vZmYuanBn/r_600x450.jpg I hope that I'm not reading it that badly wrong
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 November 2016 08:52
    yes this is something really weird indeed.
    Reply
  • sparkyman215 19 November 2016 13:19
    Fantastic review Aris! I absolutely love reading in depth articles about anything. Terrible PSU for the price, but it's an awesome review. Congrats!
    Reply