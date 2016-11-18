Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 850W PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 35.5A (142%) 3.3V: 32.5A (130%) 5VSB: 5.5A (183.3%), 83.12mV ripple OPP 1041.06W (122.4%) OTP Yes (secondary heat sink @ 97.5°C ) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Operates properly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

Over-current protection at 5V is set quite high. However, ripple is within the specified range in every case. This isn't true for the 5VSB rail though, which fails to keep its ripple below 50mV at 5.5A load, as the ATX spec requires.

The over-power protection is configured properly, while OTP is present and works just fine. Finally, there is SCP on all rails, including the -12V one. Again, the power-good signal doesn't last as long as the ATX spec requires, but at least it's accurate, dropping before the rails go out of spec. This means fake data isn't provided to your motherboard, effectively protecting your components from receiving a very low voltage input.