Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-1200F1FAP's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 10.3mV 4.3mV 3.6mV 3.9mV Pass 20% Load 14.3mV 4.8mV 4.0mV 4.5mV Pass 30% Load 16.4mV 5.2mV 4.6mV 5.2mV Pass 40% Load 15.8mV 10.3mV 7.9mV 10.1mV Pass 50% Load 19.4mV 8.0mV 9.2mV 7.6mV Pass 60% Load 17.0mV 6.5mV 6.5mV 5.9mV Pass 70% Load 16.8mV 9.5mV 7.4mV 8.6mV Pass 80% Load 18.9mV 10.8mV 9.3mV 10.4mV Pass 90% Load 18.5mV 9.4mV 9.0mV 9.0mV Pass 100% Load 20.4mV 13.2mV 11.5mV 10.3mV Pass 110% Load 23.0mV 25.1mV 22.2mV 23.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 10.4mV 5.3mV 4.9mV 3.1mV Pass Cross-Load 2 22.5mV 13.1mV 11.5mV 10.2mV Pass

This platform's ripple suppression is really good, and that's without using in-cable capacitors.

With 110% load, we notice more ripple on the minor rails, which shows how hard we push the platform during our overload test.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

