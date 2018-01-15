Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-1200F1FAP's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load10.3mV4.3mV3.6mV3.9mVPass
20% Load14.3mV4.8mV4.0mV4.5mVPass
30% Load16.4mV5.2mV4.6mV5.2mVPass
40% Load15.8mV10.3mV7.9mV10.1mVPass
50% Load19.4mV8.0mV9.2mV7.6mVPass
60% Load17.0mV6.5mV6.5mV5.9mVPass
70% Load16.8mV9.5mV7.4mV8.6mVPass
80% Load18.9mV10.8mV9.3mV10.4mVPass
90% Load18.5mV9.4mV9.0mV9.0mVPass
100% Load20.4mV13.2mV11.5mV10.3mVPass
110% Load23.0mV25.1mV22.2mV23.2mVPass
Cross-Load 110.4mV5.3mV4.9mV3.1mVPass
Cross-Load 222.5mV13.1mV11.5mV10.2mVPass
Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

This platform's ripple suppression is really good, and that's without using in-cable capacitors.

With 110% load, we notice more ripple on the minor rails, which shows how hard we push the platform during our overload test.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4


1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • mapesdhs 16 January 2018 20:58
    More RGB? *yawn* And is this usefully better in any way in terms of performance, etc. than the old 1275W XT Gold?
    Reply