Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

A fake power-good signal in a high-end PSU? This is unacceptable! We simply cannot understand why CWT didn't tune its power-good signal properly.

Inrush Current

The inrush current we measured is pretty low, given this PSU's capacity.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the TPI-1200F2FDP's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.172A 1.975A 1.985A 0.991A 119.795 86.464% 498 RPM 8.8 dB(A) 38.41°C 0.982 12.020V 5.057V 3.319V 5.038V 138.549 43.96°C 115.10V 2 17.370A 2.959A 2.984A 1.191A 239.635 90.647% 499 RPM 8.8 dB(A) 38.90°C 0.994 12.020V 5.055V 3.316V 5.034V 264.361 46.34°C 115.10V 3 26.937A 3.465A 3.499A 1.391A 359.820 91.879% 500 RPM 8.8 dB(A) 39.40°C 0.996 12.018V 5.052V 3.313V 5.028V 391.622 49.46°C 115.10V 4 36.488A 3.962A 3.983A 1.591A 479.627 92.119% 502 RPM 8.8 dB(A) 40.09°C 0.996 12.016V 5.050V 3.311V 5.023V 520.658 51.45°C 115.10V 5 45.704A 4.957A 4.985A 1.790A 599.583 91.963% 504 RPM 8.8 dB(A) 40.68°C 0.996 12.014V 5.048V 3.308V 5.018V 651.982 53.30°C 115.11V 6 54.948A 5.945A 5.988A 1.993A 719.478 91.235% 653 RPM 14.6 dB(A) 41.94°C 0.997 12.006V 5.045V 3.305V 5.013V 788.596 60.71°C 115.12V 7 64.214A 6.945A 6.989A 2.195A 839.348 90.301% 914 RPM 26.1 dB(A) 42.96°C 0.998 11.995V 5.043V 3.303V 5.008V 929.502 67.15°C 115.12V 8 73.495A 7.934A 8.001A 2.396A 959.289 89.452% 1165 RPM 33.9 dB(A) 44.70°C 0.998 11.986V 5.040V 3.300V 5.003V 1072.409 70.01°C 115.12V 9 83.193A 8.442A 8.519A 2.397A 1079.350 88.652% 1415 RPM 38.7 dB(A) 45.58°C 0.997 11.981V 5.038V 3.298V 5.001V 1217.518 71.06°C 115.13V 10 92.650A 8.943A 9.014A 3.005A 1199.190 87.552% 1611 RPM 42.5 dB(A) 47.06°C 0.993 11.975V 5.035V 3.294V 4.987V 1369.683 75.33°C 115.11V 11 102.722A 8.946A 9.020A 3.005A 1319.188 86.378% 1827 RPM 45.5 dB(A) 48.87°C 0.987 11.969V 5.033V 3.293V 4.985V 1527.224 77.63°C 115.10V CL1 0.098A 16.027A 16.003A 0.004A 135.506 82.158% 519 RPM 9.4 dB(A) 45.82°C 0.975 12.018V 5.061V 3.324V 5.086V 164.933 64.06°C 115.14V CL2 99.935A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 1210.713 87.862% 1628 RPM 42.6 dB(A) 47.40°C 0.992 11.981V 5.039V 3.298V 5.020V 1377.965 74.97°C 115.11V

Load regulation is very good on all of the rails, although Thermaltake cannot beat the amazing performance levels of Seasonic's Prime Platinum, which is based on a pure analog design. As mentioned, digital platforms might be the future. However, more work must be done before they're able to consistently beat their analog adversaries.

As far as efficiency goes, the TPI-1200F2FDP clears the 80 PLUS Platinum requirement with 20% load, comes close to its target with 50% load, and falls well short of 89% under full load. Obviously, the high temperature we use for testing plays a huge role in the efficiency levels our equipment measures (compare that to 80 PLUS' results, recorded at an unrealistic 23°C, +/-5°C).

Thermaltake's fan profile is fairly conservative. It's only when we push the TPI-1200F2FDP hard that its fan spins up and gets noisy. Up to 70% of its maximum-rated capacity and with an ambient temperature of 43°C, the PSU generates ~26 dB(A) of noise. That's amazing for a 1.2kW PSU. CWT has proven many times that it's able to build high-wattage platforms that don't get loud. The TPI-1200F2FDP is another example of this.



