Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB Plus 1200W Platinum PSU Review

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Corsair AX1200i

Corsair HX1200

Rosewill Tokamak 1200W

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

A fake power-good signal in a high-end PSU? This is unacceptable! We simply cannot understand why CWT didn't tune its power-good signal properly.

Inrush Current

The inrush current we measured is pretty low, given this PSU's capacity.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the TPI-1200F2FDP's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
18.172A1.975A1.985A0.991A119.79586.464%498 RPM8.8 dB(A)38.41°C0.982
12.020V5.057V3.319V5.038V138.54943.96°C115.10V
217.370A2.959A2.984A1.191A239.63590.647%499 RPM8.8 dB(A)38.90°C0.994
12.020V5.055V3.316V5.034V264.36146.34°C115.10V
326.937A3.465A3.499A1.391A359.82091.879%500 RPM8.8 dB(A)39.40°C0.996
12.018V5.052V3.313V5.028V391.62249.46°C115.10V
436.488A3.962A3.983A1.591A479.62792.119%502 RPM8.8 dB(A)40.09°C0.996
12.016V5.050V3.311V5.023V520.65851.45°C115.10V
545.704A4.957A4.985A1.790A599.58391.963%504 RPM8.8 dB(A)40.68°C0.996
12.014V5.048V3.308V5.018V651.98253.30°C115.11V
654.948A5.945A5.988A1.993A719.47891.235%653 RPM14.6 dB(A)41.94°C0.997
12.006V5.045V3.305V5.013V788.59660.71°C115.12V
764.214A6.945A6.989A2.195A839.34890.301%914 RPM26.1 dB(A)42.96°C0.998
11.995V5.043V3.303V5.008V929.50267.15°C115.12V
873.495A7.934A8.001A2.396A959.28989.452%1165 RPM33.9 dB(A)44.70°C0.998
11.986V5.040V3.300V5.003V1072.40970.01°C115.12V
983.193A8.442A8.519A2.397A1079.35088.652%1415 RPM38.7 dB(A)45.58°C0.997
11.981V5.038V3.298V5.001V1217.51871.06°C115.13V
1092.650A8.943A9.014A3.005A1199.19087.552%1611 RPM42.5 dB(A)47.06°C0.993
11.975V5.035V3.294V4.987V1369.68375.33°C115.11V
11102.722A8.946A9.020A3.005A1319.18886.378%1827 RPM45.5 dB(A)48.87°C0.987
11.969V5.033V3.293V4.985V1527.22477.63°C115.10V
CL10.098A16.027A16.003A0.004A135.50682.158%519 RPM9.4 dB(A)45.82°C0.975
12.018V5.061V3.324V5.086V164.93364.06°C115.14V
CL299.935A1.003A1.003A1.002A1210.71387.862%1628 RPM42.6 dB(A)47.40°C0.992
11.981V5.039V3.298V5.020V1377.96574.97°C115.11V

Load regulation is very good on all of the rails, although Thermaltake cannot beat the amazing performance levels of Seasonic's Prime Platinum, which is based on a pure analog design. As mentioned, digital platforms might be the future. However, more work must be done before they're able to consistently beat their analog adversaries.

As far as efficiency goes, the TPI-1200F2FDP clears the 80 PLUS Platinum requirement with 20% load, comes close to its target with 50% load, and falls well short of 89% under full load. Obviously, the high temperature we use for testing plays a huge role in the efficiency levels our equipment measures (compare that to 80 PLUS' results, recorded at an unrealistic 23°C, +/-5°C).

Thermaltake's fan profile is fairly conservative. It's only when we push the TPI-1200F2FDP hard that its fan spins up and gets noisy. Up to 70% of its maximum-rated capacity and with an ambient temperature of 43°C, the PSU generates ~26 dB(A) of noise. That's amazing for a 1.2kW PSU. CWT has proven many times that it's able to build high-wattage platforms that don't get loud. The TPI-1200F2FDP is another example of this.


