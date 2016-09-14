Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 600W PSU Review

Corsair SF450 deals 161 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Corsair SF Series SF450 SFF... Amazon Prime £74.99 View

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

On the front of the box, Thermaltake highlights the STP-0600F-G's most notable features including the seven-year warranty, its semi-passive mode, the modular cabling, and the 80 PLUS Gold efficiency. On one of the sides is a diagram depicting the PSU's dimensions, while the back hosts a power specifications table, a list of available connectors, and two graphs depicting the fan's noise and efficiency curves.

Contents

Unfortunately, no packing foam is used inside the box to protect the PSU. Only bubble-wrap is used, though that doesn't offer the same protection as packing foam.

The bundle includes modular cables, an AC power cord, a set of fixing bolts, and several zip ties. In addition, Thermaltake includes an SFX to ATX adapter for anyone looking to use the STP-0600F-G in a normal ATX case. That'll save you from having to find an adapter of your own, should it become necessary.

Exterior

There is no power switch, which we don't care for. You never know when an on/off switch might come in handy. The AC receptacle is covered by a sticker explaining the PSU's semi-passive mode. Although it'd be great to see a fan test button, these eat up space and increase production cost. An alternative would be to activate the fan briefly after powering-up; that'd allow you to confirm the fan operates properly.

On the sides of the box, two large stickers depict the unit's model number. Another sticker, installed on the bottom, shows the power specifications table.

The modular panel is tiny and includes a limited number of sockets. Although it's dealing with compact dimensions, we think that Enhance could offer a larger modular board with more sockets, enabling the connectors needed to take advantage of a 600 W PSU.

The finish is of acceptable quality, though this unit's looks aren't its strong point. The punched fan grille doesn't look good, and we don't like that the fan isn't centered in the chassis.

Cabling

The modular cables are both stealth and flat, allowing increased airflow inside of compact PCs. Although we prefer flat cables to normal ones, we think that, in this PSU, Enhance should use round cables with extra filtering capacitors on them. Those caps would offer better ripple suppression.