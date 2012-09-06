Trending

Lenovo's ThinkPad X230T Tablet PC, Tested And Reviewed

Do you want a tablet for the road that's also able to run your favorite Windows-based applications? Consider Lenovo's X230T tablet PC. With a built-in keyboard, this convertible PC enables tablet convenience without sacrificing notebook-class performance.

PCMark 7 Results: Comparing Other Tablet PCs

Specifications (Architecture)Lenovo ThinkPad X230T(Ivy Bridge)Asus Eee Slate(Arrandale)Samsung Series 711.6" Slate(Sandy Bridge)
PCMark Overall2773 PCMarks1508 PCMarks2566 PCMarks
Lightweight Score1318 PCMarks1287 PCMarks1994 PCMarks
Productivity Score941 PCMarks1100 PCMarks1409 PCMarks
Video Playback and Transcoding23.05 FPS18.58 FPS23.14 FPS
Video Playback and Transcoding: Downscaling43.79059 MB/s1.23366 MB/s6.64269 MB/s
System Storage: Gaming3.71 MB/s10.62 MB/s13.44 MB/s
Graphics: DX 914.99 FPS3.44 FPS5.67 FPS
Image Manipulation9.56 Mpx/s4.87 Mpx/s4.51 Mpx/s
System Storage: Importing Pictures5.38 MB/s4.69 MB/s22.52 MB/s
Web Browsing and Decrypting / Web Browsing9.62 pages/s5.44 pages/s5.58 pages/s
Web Browsing and Decrypting / Data Decrypting86.10 MB/s28.77 MB/s30.89 MB/s
System Storage: Windows Defender1.27 MB/s4.20 MB/s5.03 MB/s
Web Browsing With 3 Tabs11.38 pages/s6.13 pages/s6.43 pages/s
System Storage: Adding Music1.18 MB/s1.22 MB/s1.38 MB/s
System Storage: Starting Applications2.06 MB/s12.16 MB/s30.98 MB/s
Text Editing0.95 operations/s0.56 operations/s0.57 operations/s

Lenovo's X230T is the performance leader among the tablet PCs we've reviewed. It employs a much faster processor with a 35 W TDP, compared to the 17 W part in Samsung's Series 7 11.6" Slate. In truth, the CPU is only one factor in the PCMark 7 results, though. In our review of the Samsung system, it was able to outperform a faster Sandy Bridge-based notebook, also with a 35 W CPU, specifically because the Series 7 included an SSD.

And thus, storage becomes the real story here. Intel's Ivy Bridge architecture certainly delivers a performance benefit, evidenced by CPU-bound subtests like "Web Browsing with 3 Tabs" and "Text Editing." However, the X230T suffers due to its conventional 7200 RPM hard drive, falling behind in the storage-based tests. Even Asus' Eee Slate, equipped with a low-quality SanDisk P4 SSD, outdoes the X230T.

SSD prices are now falling well below $1/GB, providing ample incentive to upgrade any prospective system purchase. Unfortunately, ordering an SSD-equipped Lenovo X230T is quite costly. You'd be better off performing the upgrade yourself and cloning the tablet PC's disk using a utility like Acronis True Image. At the very least, it wouldn't be difficult to propel the X230T's storage performance to match faster storage subsystems.

  • serhat359 06 September 2012 12:52
    Ctrl+Alt+Del as a hotkey!? Good thinking.
  • greghome 06 September 2012 12:56
    The problem I see with the X-T series Convertible tablets though, is that for the same price I can purchase a X230 and a Thinkpad Tablet and still have money left.

    I can imagine a market for it, but once the Thinkpad Tablet 2 launches with Windows 8, I'd say there market would grow even smaller. just my 2 cents :)
  • ojas 06 September 2012 15:16
    Hmmm interesting to see the A5 just about manage to keep up with the two year old Atom N450.

    Anyway, Tom's: X1 Carbon review please! :D

    Read that its trackpad is best-in-class for a Windows laptop.
  • Zetto 06 September 2012 19:22
    These machines should come with the leather sleeve included, it really comes into it's own in the sleeve.
    I've carried an older model around all day for years, the battery lasts 8 hrs easy with a good power profile setup and intermittent use.
    OneNote is gold on it.
    My users often borrow it just for it's presentation benefits as well.
    This new model will shine with Win 8.
  • jaquith 06 September 2012 20:26
    As a past owner of the IBM/Lenovo Convertible I very rarely used it as a 'Tablet.' However, with Windows 8, and I don't like Windows 8, you'd probably use the 'Tablet' mode a lot more.

    I use an HP EliteBook Mobile Workstation and have little desire to go back to the Tablets.

    Originally I wanted folks to be able to 'sign contracts' out in the field, but in practice Paper wins.
  • cknobman 06 September 2012 20:27
    Lets see:
    Big, thick, heavy
    Ugly
    Crappy battery life

    When you think about it I could:
    Buy an Asus Zenbook 1080p for $999
    Google Nexus tablet for $199
    Both combined would be as thin and light (or thinner/lighter) than this lenovo contraption while offering superior battery life and screen quality (at least on the ultrabook).

    This product just seems like a fail.
  • 06 September 2012 20:36
    cknobman - you're really not the target market for this thing. They're fantastic for health care, home health, etc.
  • greghome 06 September 2012 20:46
    cknobmanLets see:Big, thick, heavyUglyCrappy battery lifeWhen you think about it I could:Buy an Asus Zenbook 1080p for $999Google Nexus tablet for $199Both combined would be as thin and light (or thinner/lighter) than this lenovo contraption while offering superior battery life and screen quality (at least on the ultrabook).This product just seems like a fail.

    From your post, I'd say you've never really used a IBM Thinkpad before.
    The Thinkpad lines were never meant for normal consumers like you. If you've compared to built quality as well, the Thinkpads, especially the T and W series are wonders.

    and unlike the ZenBooks or Macbooks......you can step on them and the hinge will be able to stand it.
  • cknobman 06 September 2012 20:53
    greghomeFrom your post, I'd say you've never really used a IBM Thinkpad before.The Thinkpad lines were never meant for normal consumers like you. If you've compared to built quality as well, the Thinkpads, especially the T and W series are wonders.and unlike the ZenBooks or Macbooks......you can step on them and the hinge will be able to stand it.
    Actually I've used ThinkPads a lot as I am a software developer. Two of my last 4 jobs issued them to the developers as their primary workstations. ThinkPad build quality, usability, design are all top notch for business users.

    My comment was in response to the way this article was phrased. This article was not necessarily written in the context of a business user and actually was slanted more towards personal use and its ability to replace a tablet and laptop combo while traveling.

    In that context I do see this product as a fail.
  • Wisecracker 06 September 2012 21:09
    I thought it was common knowledge that Acer and Compal have Trinity Win* Tab-hybrids coming out next month -- may even be articles on Toms about it.

    I can't really recall but pricing was something "less than $900" with Brazos II models substantially less.

