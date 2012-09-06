Lenovo's ThinkPad X230T Tablet PC, Tested And Reviewed

PCMark 7 Results: Comparing Other Tablet PCs
|Specifications (Architecture)
|Lenovo ThinkPad X230T(Ivy Bridge)
|Asus Eee Slate(Arrandale)
|Samsung Series 711.6" Slate(Sandy Bridge)
|PCMark Overall
|2773 PCMarks
|1508 PCMarks
|2566 PCMarks
|Lightweight Score
|1318 PCMarks
|1287 PCMarks
|1994 PCMarks
|Productivity Score
|941 PCMarks
|1100 PCMarks
|1409 PCMarks
|Video Playback and Transcoding
|23.05 FPS
|18.58 FPS
|23.14 FPS
|Video Playback and Transcoding: Downscaling
|43.79059 MB/s
|1.23366 MB/s
|6.64269 MB/s
|System Storage: Gaming
|3.71 MB/s
|10.62 MB/s
|13.44 MB/s
|Graphics: DX 9
|14.99 FPS
|3.44 FPS
|5.67 FPS
|Image Manipulation
|9.56 Mpx/s
|4.87 Mpx/s
|4.51 Mpx/s
|System Storage: Importing Pictures
|5.38 MB/s
|4.69 MB/s
|22.52 MB/s
|Web Browsing and Decrypting / Web Browsing
|9.62 pages/s
|5.44 pages/s
|5.58 pages/s
|Web Browsing and Decrypting / Data Decrypting
|86.10 MB/s
|28.77 MB/s
|30.89 MB/s
|System Storage: Windows Defender
|1.27 MB/s
|4.20 MB/s
|5.03 MB/s
|Web Browsing With 3 Tabs
|11.38 pages/s
|6.13 pages/s
|6.43 pages/s
|System Storage: Adding Music
|1.18 MB/s
|1.22 MB/s
|1.38 MB/s
|System Storage: Starting Applications
|2.06 MB/s
|12.16 MB/s
|30.98 MB/s
|Text Editing
|0.95 operations/s
|0.56 operations/s
|0.57 operations/s
Lenovo's X230T is the performance leader among the tablet PCs we've reviewed. It employs a much faster processor with a 35 W TDP, compared to the 17 W part in Samsung's Series 7 11.6" Slate. In truth, the CPU is only one factor in the PCMark 7 results, though. In our review of the Samsung system, it was able to outperform a faster Sandy Bridge-based notebook, also with a 35 W CPU, specifically because the Series 7 included an SSD.
And thus, storage becomes the real story here. Intel's Ivy Bridge architecture certainly delivers a performance benefit, evidenced by CPU-bound subtests like "Web Browsing with 3 Tabs" and "Text Editing." However, the X230T suffers due to its conventional 7200 RPM hard drive, falling behind in the storage-based tests. Even Asus' Eee Slate, equipped with a low-quality SanDisk P4 SSD, outdoes the X230T.
SSD prices are now falling well below $1/GB, providing ample incentive to upgrade any prospective system purchase. Unfortunately, ordering an SSD-equipped Lenovo X230T is quite costly. You'd be better off performing the upgrade yourself and cloning the tablet PC's disk using a utility like Acronis True Image. At the very least, it wouldn't be difficult to propel the X230T's storage performance to match faster storage subsystems.
I can imagine a market for it, but once the Thinkpad Tablet 2 launches with Windows 8, I'd say there market would grow even smaller. just my 2 cents :)
Anyway, Tom's: X1 Carbon review please! :D
Read that its trackpad is best-in-class for a Windows laptop.
I've carried an older model around all day for years, the battery lasts 8 hrs easy with a good power profile setup and intermittent use.
OneNote is gold on it.
My users often borrow it just for it's presentation benefits as well.
This new model will shine with Win 8.
I use an HP EliteBook Mobile Workstation and have little desire to go back to the Tablets.
Originally I wanted folks to be able to 'sign contracts' out in the field, but in practice Paper wins.
Big, thick, heavy
Ugly
Crappy battery life
When you think about it I could:
Buy an Asus Zenbook 1080p for $999
Google Nexus tablet for $199
Both combined would be as thin and light (or thinner/lighter) than this lenovo contraption while offering superior battery life and screen quality (at least on the ultrabook).
This product just seems like a fail.
From your post, I'd say you've never really used a IBM Thinkpad before.
The Thinkpad lines were never meant for normal consumers like you. If you've compared to built quality as well, the Thinkpads, especially the T and W series are wonders.
and unlike the ZenBooks or Macbooks......you can step on them and the hinge will be able to stand it.
Actually I've used ThinkPads a lot as I am a software developer. Two of my last 4 jobs issued them to the developers as their primary workstations. ThinkPad build quality, usability, design are all top notch for business users.
My comment was in response to the way this article was phrased. This article was not necessarily written in the context of a business user and actually was slanted more towards personal use and its ability to replace a tablet and laptop combo while traveling.
In that context I do see this product as a fail.
I can't really recall but pricing was something "less than $900" with Brazos II models substantially less.