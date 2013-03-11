Your Top Picks: Tom's Hardware Forums' Q1 2013 BestConfigs

Budget AMD-Based Gaming PC
The Budget AMD-Based Gaming PC was narrowed to five entries from the forum this quarter. Community members voted to pick their favorite from there.
Zared619’s “Red Storm” took a commanding lead in the polls, earning an absolutely astounding 36 votes. The second-place finishers tied at only 14 each!
Congratulations to forum member Zared619 for having his recommended build picked by the Tom's Hardware community this year!
In a complete reversal from 2011’s Budget AMD-Based Gaming PC, Zared619’s Red Storm is more gaming than budget. This $1,000 build is easily twice the PC of its predecessor. The triple-core Athlon II X3 was replaced by AMD’s top-of-the-line triple-module CPU, the Vishera-based FX-6300. The ever-popular Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo gives the FX headroom for overclocking.
Zared619 chose the GA-990-FXA-UD3 motherboard from Gigabyte. This board has all of the standard amenities like USB 3.0, SATA 6Gb/s, gigabit Ethernet, and two-way CrossFire/SLI support.
A pair of 4 GB G.Skill Ares Series DDR3-1600 modules give this rig amble memory for playing today's game titles.
With a Radeon HD 7970 from HIS backing up the processor, this machine should be able to handle any game at 1080p with high settings. Two-way CrossFire and four-module FX chips leave a little room for upgrades, though not much more horsepower is required with this configuration.
A 120 GB SSD from Mushkin is paired up with a 1 TB Barracuda drive from Seagate, ensuring snappy operation with plenty of room for archiving. A 750-watt 80 PLUS Bronze-certified PSU from Antec finishes off the system internals.
Everything is wrapped in the stylish (yet muted) Zalman Z9 Plus, which sports tool-less, side-loading drive trays, a bottom-mounted PSU, and interior paint for just $60. Sony once again manufactures the standard DVD writer.
The total build price when originally configured by Zared619 was $999.89. The current prices of “Red Storm” can be found in the BestConfigs shopping tables.
Still within a certain budget. Just not on the lower side for a gaming PC.
The NAS chosen here has WAY to much space dedicated to the OS drive (driving up costs), and all the benefits of the SSD are lost (you won't be loading new programs off the SSD) except for the low power. But that can be achieved for much less cash with a CF or SD card (or even a USB stick, but I don't care for those since they can easily be unplugged). You also don't need 4GB of RAM in a NAS, nor do you need a fancy case with a window when it will be stuck in a closet. I could shave $150-200 off of that machine no problem and cut the electrical costs, all while serving files via NAS to multiple machines at the same time without missing a beat. Heck, my Atom D525 does all of that at a measly 30W (measured at the wall) along with online backups, and serves web pages at a decent clip for myself and my close friends. Since I'm sure the intent of the 3x 3TB hdds was for RAID 5, you could put that $ towards a 4th and do RAID 10. Or you could put it towards actual backup instead of redundancy.
And what RAM would you suggest, Mr. RAM Expert? What's wrong with brands like Mushkin and G.Skill? They're incredibly popular.
Honestly, does brand even make a difference in RAM besides warranty? You put it in and it works or it doesn't. As long as you have enough RAM to accomodate what's running, and it doesn't BSOD, I don't really care about the brand.