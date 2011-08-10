HP TouchPad Review: A Tablet For Productivity?

webOS 3.0: Email And Multitasking
The email program is extremely easy to use. No matter how you hold the tablet, everything is displayed in three panels. It is possible to dismiss one panel at a time by pressing the button on-screen with three vertical lines.
Multitasking: Stacked Windows
HP's webOS 3.0 features a form of multitasking that allows you to open multiple windows of the same program. For example, every new browser that you open with the “+” button is treated as a sub-window. These function in the same way as tabs on the desktop, but management is a little different. When you return to the navigation pane, sub-windows appear in a stacked deck with the original window. Unfortunately, you can't see each window's content at the same time, which can be a source of frustration if the stack is large and you need to flip between pages.
Interestingly, when a browser is already open, you can create a new browser deck by hitting the Web icon on the main menu manually. This is a very easy way to separate work-related and personal tasks, for instance. And while the grouped windows appear stacked in the order you opened them, rearrangement is possible by holding your finger down on one window and moving it to the desired position in the stack.
If you need to dismiss a window (or one in a stack), just swipe up or down on the screen.
The one thing lacking in this review, which is also lacking in everything being written about webos, is the mention of what I consider one of the standout features of webos: The openness of the platform. With preware installed (free), you have access to thousands of patches and homebrewed apps as well as linux applications. It is possible, for example, to run a full Debian Linux in a chrooted environment (without any cracking or jailbreaking), giving access to OpenOffice, and all other x-server Linux software out there. HP/Palm is the only tablet OS developer that actively encourages the homebrew/open source community in its efforts. As a developer, it is not only the ease of development that is compelling but the huge amount of expressive and creative freedom you get. With the Apple appstore, the walled garden may protect consumers well, but also creates a completely controlled and often repressive and capricious environment for a developer. This openness is the secret sauce behind much of the loyalty of webos users. The os is a joy to use, a joy to explore, and a joy to create new code in. And unfortunately, most reviewers can't or won't take the time to understand this extremely compelling aspect of the OS.
Thank you again for the best review of the touchpad I've seen yet.
Thanks again, Andrew!
HP just announced the $100 off sale from this last weekend is now permanent.
"Effective immediately, the HP TouchPad 16GB Wi-Fi will now be available for $399.99 and the HP TouchPad 32GB Wi-Fi will now be available for $499.99"
http://vdccnz2prof.houston.hp.com/view_email.asp?eid=10048010&mid=055f0aa5-75fa-414f-9913-9aa980bb0ef7