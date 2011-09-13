Asus Eee Pad Transformer TF101: A Tablet In Disguise

Display Quality: Black And White Uniformity

Asus Eee Pad Transformer White Luminance cd/m^2 370.7855 364.1089 385.0171 364.3800 398.1503 382.1012 376.1704 409.2685 395.0024 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.5062 0.5439 0.4614 0.4918 0.5177 0.5515 0.5027 0.5317 0.5502

Luminance uniformity is a little disappointing. Though it's not apparent in our measurements, the Eee Pad Transformer experiences some light bleed around the edges of the display, which are noticeable when you view dark images from an angle.