Asus Eee Pad Transformer TF101: A Tablet In Disguise

Display Quality: Black And White Uniformity
|Asus Eee Pad Transformer
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|370.7855
|364.1089
|385.0171
|364.3800
|398.1503
|382.1012
|376.1704
|409.2685
|395.0024
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.5062
|0.5439
|0.4614
|0.4918
|0.5177
|0.5515
|0.5027
|0.5317
|0.5502
Luminance uniformity is a little disappointing. Though it's not apparent in our measurements, the Eee Pad Transformer experiences some light bleed around the edges of the display, which are noticeable when you view dark images from an angle.
The Transformer is a not-insignificant step forward for Android tablets. As an optimist, I believe the next iteration will be pretty damn good. But like the TouchPad, who knows how much longer it's going to be around?
Yeah, if you are American. Hey Toms, how about you find some way to only display the comp if the reader is on an American IP address.
Or better yet, find a way to let us enter.
What is the point of a 32gb model when the tablets has a micro sd slot? I can get 2 32gb mSD cards for the extra $100 bucks.
They could do international possibly, if any international persons agreed to help pay shipping (I bet). A UK site I won't name allows international entries and lets them know up front they'd try to work with you on the shipping costs, etc.
Wanted to add. I bought a transformer and dock for my mother. She's in her 60s and loves it. She takes it to work, to the coffee shop. I set it up for her, my first time with Android, and it definitely has its uses.
under 18
and i live in aus :(
isnt tomshardware from germany?
Heavens forbid, it sounds decent outdoors too thoug OLED is probably better.
Heavens forbid, it sounds decent outdoors too thoug OLED is probably better.