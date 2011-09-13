Asus Eee Pad Transformer TF101: A Tablet In Disguise

HDMI Output And Camera Quality

HDMI Output

HDMI output on the Asus Eee Pad Transformer works the same as it does on the Xoom and A500. TVs and monitors supporting native 1080p output reproduce the tablet's screen as a 1280x800 upscaled image that fills the entire display.

Google can and should refine the experience a little bit more, though. When you're typing, the Android keyboard is automatically cloned onto the external display. Ideally, it should only appear on the tablet. At the very least, you should have the option to hide it. A resolution of 1280x800 doesn't facilitate much workspace, so every little bit counts.

While the UI issues are shared between all Android-based tablets, cable management is slightly better on the Eee Pad Transformer. Unlike the Xoom and A500, Asus combines the USB and power connector into a single cable, which helps prevent clutter. Ideally, though, you'll use the docking station, since it repositions the charging cable to the left side.

Camera Quality

The quality of pictures shot with the Eee Pad Transformer's rear-facing camera is mixed. The results are strikingly similar to the Iconia A500. Pictures come out looking alright, but they're still not as good as what you'd get out of a modern smartphone.

Unfortunately, Asus chose not to equip its tablet with a flash, leaving your results to the mercy of available lighting. In well-lit environments, pictures turn out as well as what the Xoom and Iconia A500 achieve. In poorly-lit environments, the sensor has a hard time compensating and you end up with grainy snapshots. Macro shots and fully-zoomed pictures are also weak points for Asus' tablet. Overall, the Eee Pad Transformer's lens falls short of whatever Motorola is using.