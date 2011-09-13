Trending

Asus Eee Pad Transformer TF101: A Tablet In Disguise

The Eee Pad Transformer is aptly named; there's more to this thing than meets the eye. Asus is the first to market with a tablet that pulls double-duty, attempting to replace your notebook, too. We put it through the paces to see how it really stacks up.

HDMI Output And Camera Quality

HDMI Output

HDMI output on the Asus Eee Pad Transformer works the same as it does on the Xoom and A500. TVs and monitors supporting native 1080p output reproduce the tablet's screen as a 1280x800 upscaled image that fills the entire display.

Google can and should refine the experience a little bit more, though. When you're typing, the Android keyboard is automatically cloned onto the external display. Ideally, it should only appear on the tablet. At the very least, you should have the option to hide it. A resolution of 1280x800 doesn't facilitate much workspace, so every little bit counts.

While the UI issues are shared between all Android-based tablets, cable management is slightly better on the Eee Pad Transformer. Unlike the Xoom and A500, Asus combines the USB and power connector into a single cable, which helps prevent clutter. Ideally, though, you'll use the docking station, since it repositions the charging cable to the left side.

Camera Quality

The quality of pictures shot with the Eee Pad Transformer's rear-facing camera is mixed. The results are strikingly similar to the Iconia A500. Pictures come out looking alright, but they're still not as good as what you'd get out of a modern smartphone.

Unfortunately, Asus chose not to equip its tablet with a flash, leaving your results to the mercy of available lighting. In well-lit environments, pictures turn out as well as what the Xoom and Iconia A500 achieve. In poorly-lit environments, the sensor has a hard time compensating and you end up with grainy snapshots. Macro shots and fully-zoomed pictures are also weak points for Asus' tablet. Overall, the Eee Pad Transformer's lens falls short of whatever Motorola is using.

51 Comments
    If only some of them sold for $99... but a chance to win one of four for free = just plain awesomeness!
  compton 13 September 2011 11:42
    Having recently tried the Transformer in person, I can say that it doesn't feel cheap and the novelty of the docking system could be awesome in future iterations. But as I recently found out with my $99 HP TouchPad, tablets have a long way to go in some areas. In the TouchPad's case, many of it's problems seem to go away when overclocking it's processor from 1.2Ghz to 1.8Ghz +. Of course, it's battery life is already less than compelling so you don't really notice the higher power usage. Like so much in life, better and faster hardware makes all the difference. Higher clock speed overcomes many of the problems HP could have ironed out had they given WebOS more time.

    The Transformer is a not-insignificant step forward for Android tablets. As an optimist, I believe the next iteration will be pretty damn good. But like the TouchPad, who knows how much longer it's going to be around?
  Dangerous Beans 13 September 2011 11:43
    What is the point of a 32gb model when the tablets has a micro sd slot? I can get 2 32gb mSD cards for the extra $100 bucks.
  clonazepam 13 September 2011 13:00
    I went to the verizon store to get help choosing some decent headphones for my bionic. While I waited for him to go in the back of the store and get a few models, I started playing pinball on the galaxy tab 10.1. When he came back there was that brief moment I couldn't decide to keep playing and ignore him, or set it down. win win here.
  clonazepam 13 September 2011 13:03
    Wanted to add. I bought a transformer and dock for my mother. She's in her 60s and loves it. She takes it to work, to the coffee shop. I set it up for her, my first time with Android, and it definitely has its uses.
  Geef 13 September 2011 13:42
    Well the first thing I think of when I'm looking at a tablet is NOT watching a movie in the park or playing around like most commercials show. I actually think of when I get up off the computer chair to head to the toilet. I don't read the newspaper here so where else am I gonna get my up to date info? Only bad thing I can think of for that is needing to wash hands and Tablet. :P
  ps3hacker12 13 September 2011 14:17
  siege_templar 13 September 2011 15:48
  anonme 13 September 2011 16:27
    On the other side of the screen argument it seems to be one of the few that does not need closed curtains.
    Heavens forbid, it sounds decent outdoors too thoug OLED is probably better.
