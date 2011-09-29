Trending

Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

By

It’s about time that someone performed a meaningful comparison of 3D-enabled games using Nvidia’s 3D Vision and AMD’s HD3D. We put 18 different titles under the microscope to determine which technology gives you the most playability, most often.

Star Trek Online

AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:

Good 3D result with lowered details or with Virtual 3D mode

The TriDef normal mode shows no shadows

The TriDef Virtual 3D mode delivers full shadow detail, but the interface is distorted by the depth buffer

The TriDef normal mode also removes shadows from ground areas

As with space, Virtual 3D mode allows for full shadows but suffers from the same interface artifacts

Star Trek Online support was fixed in the new 4.6 TriDef Ignition release. There are two ways to run this game using the TriDef driver, but neither is problem-free. In normal mode, the shadow detail is automatically reduced to avoid artifacts, yielding a good result. Unfortunately, you lose the added depth that only proper shadows can add.

Shadows function perfectly in Virtual 3D mode so long as anti-aliasing is disabled. However, the interface is affected by the depth buffer, causing some visual anomalies. Both methods are playable, but users are left to decide which trade-off they find more palatable.

Nvidia 3D Vision:

Good 3D result with lowered details

3D Vision in space...

...and on the ground

3D Vision displays anomalies with shadows, anti-aliasing, and bloom in this game. Most of these details can be disabled without issue. However, reducing shadows to the minimum setting really hurts the visual impact of this title, as it does in the TriDef driver's normal mode.

Cryptic recently announced that Star Trek Online is converting to a free-to-play model later this year, in case you're interested in trying this game out.

112 Comments Comment from the forums
  • renick 29 September 2011 11:21
    nvidia 3d vision is best in all............
    Reply
  • Kamab 29 September 2011 12:10
    Except for the ones where it's not recommended. Good thing I have one on this rig! Now I just got to shell out some cash for some 3D Tech.
    Reply
  • the_krasno 29 September 2011 12:27
    3D is over hyped in my opinion, it will be some more time before games can correctly exploit it.
    Reply
  • falchard 29 September 2011 13:11
    Everytime nVidia pushes out a proprietary format they shoot themselves in the foot. They just can't make it marketable with such a low market share. You need something like Microsofts 90% market share to think about making a closed standard.
    Anyone notice the bevel on the Samsung model. That beautiful for multi-monitor.
    Reply
  • Scanlia 29 September 2011 15:25
    Great comprehensive review! Loved it.
    Reply
  • alyoshka 29 September 2011 15:56
    Nice one, and really long awaited.
    Reply
  • 29 September 2011 16:41
    i tried Tridef in EVE online, absolutely stunning. :)
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 29 September 2011 16:43
    During preliminary testing, we noticed that a decent Phenom II X4 had some trouble providing smooth frame rates, and mid-level graphics cards were cut down to their knees

    Time for Bulldozer!!!
    Reply
  • assassin123 29 September 2011 17:00
    i loved it great review keep it up
    Reply
  • RazberyBandit 29 September 2011 17:35
    Would it kill Tom's to use high-resolution pop-up pics? It's nearly impossible to discern any differences in detail or artifacts when comparing such low-resolution images. C'mon...1024 x 317? Seriously?
    Reply