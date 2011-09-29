Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

Star Trek Online

AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:

Good 3D result with lowered details or with Virtual 3D mode

The TriDef normal mode shows no shadows

The TriDef Virtual 3D mode delivers full shadow detail, but the interface is distorted by the depth buffer

The TriDef normal mode also removes shadows from ground areas

As with space, Virtual 3D mode allows for full shadows but suffers from the same interface artifacts

Star Trek Online support was fixed in the new 4.6 TriDef Ignition release. There are two ways to run this game using the TriDef driver, but neither is problem-free. In normal mode, the shadow detail is automatically reduced to avoid artifacts, yielding a good result. Unfortunately, you lose the added depth that only proper shadows can add.

Shadows function perfectly in Virtual 3D mode so long as anti-aliasing is disabled. However, the interface is affected by the depth buffer, causing some visual anomalies. Both methods are playable, but users are left to decide which trade-off they find more palatable.

Nvidia 3D Vision:

Good 3D result with lowered details

3D Vision in space...

...and on the ground

3D Vision displays anomalies with shadows, anti-aliasing, and bloom in this game. Most of these details can be disabled without issue. However, reducing shadows to the minimum setting really hurts the visual impact of this title, as it does in the TriDef driver's normal mode.

Cryptic recently announced that Star Trek Online is converting to a free-to-play model later this year, in case you're interested in trying this game out.