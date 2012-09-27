Gaming At 1920x1080: AMD's Trinity Takes On Intel HD Graphics

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: MW3 And Metro 2033

While console versions of Modern Warfare 3 remain far more popular than PC, keep in mind that the Xbox 360 edition plays at a significantly lower resolution.

Unless otherwise noted, we benchmarked our titles using Fraps, grabbing 60 seconds of action at the first playable level.

Modern Warfare 3

The good news here is obvious. All of our configurations are easily able to average more than 30 FPS. Even the humble Core i3-3220 sustains more than a 44 FPS minimum. Given the modest image quality settings, there's plenty of headroom to push better-looking detail settings or apply anti-aliasing. Call of Duty is a DirectX 9-based title famous for its lightweight engine.

Interestingly, while the Core i3-3225's average frame rate is 8.9% higher than the -3220's (we would have expected more, suggesting some sort of processor bottleneck), Fraps records a lower minimum frame rate. This could simply be a consequence of the suspected platform limitation and a brief hiccup, though.

Also notable is that the results from our two AMD chips are virtually identical. This is further proof of a processor bottleneck, since both APUs sport dissimilar graphics hardware, and really should be performing differently.

Metro 2033

Metro 2033, one of the most demanding games we test, gives us some good news, but mostly bad.

The good news is that each of these processors now scales the way we'd expect. Metro's graphics workload is much better able to expose the various execution unit and shader configurations used by Intel and AMD.

Unfortunately, even at the game's lowest-end DirectX 11 settings, none of our four chips come anywhere close to demonstrating playable performance at 1920x1080.