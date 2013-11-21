Trending

Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

Tt eSports Theron Infrared: A Beacon On Your Desk

The Theron Infrared is a successful continuation of Tt eSports' design, which has carried over the past few years. The older version, which uses a laser sensor, sells for about $70, and the newer version with its infrared sensor goes for $60 direct from Thermaltake's online store. Although it looks symmetrical, lefties need to be mindful that this mouse is not ambidextrous.

Technical Specifications
SensorInfrared sensor
ResolutionUp to 4000 DPI
Maximum Acceleration30 G
Polling Rate4/2/1 ms (125, 250, 500, 1000 Hz)(Can be switched on bottom of mouse)
ErgonomicsRight-handed mouse
LightingRed
Keys8
Memory128 KB
Weight System5 x 4.5 g
Cable181 cm, cloth fabric-sleeved
Dimensions124 mm x 73 mm x 46 mm (including Teflon feet)
Weight97.3 g (without weights)120.2 g (with weights)168.7 g (with weights and cable)
Price (Street)Infrared version: $60Laser version: $70

Now let's take a look under this mouse's hood. It achieves high scores in the aesthetics department, though we also know that doesn't really mean anything if the hardware under-performs.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wiinippongamer 21 November 2013 08:37
    Unnecesarily hideous looking crap
    Reply
  • namtrooper 21 November 2013 10:05
    Aimed at the teenage crowd
    Reply
  • FormatC 21 November 2013 10:21
    Right... ;)
    Reply
  • Metalrenok 21 November 2013 11:56
    Wouldn't even bother to buy these :s
    Reply
  • Divyanshu Sah 21 November 2013 13:35
    Truly nice products . Worth the purchase .
    Reply
  • therogerwilco 21 November 2013 13:53
    The colors are no good. The hardware looks like all the other hardware available.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 21 November 2013 17:14
    No Level 10 products? I have the Level 10 Mouse and it's one of the best I've ever used.
    Reply
  • Yuka 21 November 2013 17:15
    Lackluster features... Specially the headphones. Why invest in LEDs instead of using better speakers?!

    Makes no friggin' sense to me. Who is calling the shots for the quality and features of these pieces of crap?

    Cheers!
    Reply
  • FormatC 21 November 2013 17:22
    No Level 10 products? I have the Level 10 Mouse and it's one of the best I've ever used.

    I've tested it long times ago and I'm using both by myself :)

    Level 10 Mouse:
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/level-10-m-mouse-review,3298.html

    Level 10 Headset:
    http://www.tomshardware.de/thermaltake-level-10m-headset-bmw-design-usa-review,testberichte-241398.html
    Reply
  • Zorgon 21 November 2013 18:28
    "Even before we question Tt eSports' color choice, the decision to use it on the F-keys, Enter, Shift, Alt, and Ctrl over WASD is perplexing."

    Perhaps you should do some research on who the target market is for this keyboard. I didn't see a single mention of the Prime *TEAM* anywhere in your review of the G1, rather you just kept calling it "The Prime". I mean, it even shows them on the box.
    Reply