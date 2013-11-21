Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

Tt eSports Theron Infrared: A Beacon On Your Desk

The Theron Infrared is a successful continuation of Tt eSports' design, which has carried over the past few years. The older version, which uses a laser sensor, sells for about $70, and the newer version with its infrared sensor goes for $60 direct from Thermaltake's online store. Although it looks symmetrical, lefties need to be mindful that this mouse is not ambidextrous.

Technical Specifications Sensor Infrared sensor Resolution Up to 4000 DPI Maximum Acceleration 30 G Polling Rate 4/2/1 ms (125, 250, 500, 1000 Hz)(Can be switched on bottom of mouse) Ergonomics Right-handed mouse Lighting Red Keys 8 Memory 128 KB Weight System 5 x 4.5 g Cable 181 cm, cloth fabric-sleeved Dimensions 124 mm x 73 mm x 46 mm (including Teflon feet) Weight 97.3 g (without weights)120.2 g (with weights)168.7 g (with weights and cable) Price (Street) Infrared version: $60Laser version: $70

Now let's take a look under this mouse's hood. It achieves high scores in the aesthetics department, though we also know that doesn't really mean anything if the hardware under-performs.