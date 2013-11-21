Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

Tt eSports Theron Infrared: A Beacon On Your Desk
The Theron Infrared is a successful continuation of Tt eSports' design, which has carried over the past few years. The older version, which uses a laser sensor, sells for about $70, and the newer version with its infrared sensor goes for $60 direct from Thermaltake's online store. Although it looks symmetrical, lefties need to be mindful that this mouse is not ambidextrous.
|Technical Specifications
|Sensor
|Infrared sensor
|Resolution
|Up to 4000 DPI
|Maximum Acceleration
|30 G
|Polling Rate
|4/2/1 ms (125, 250, 500, 1000 Hz)(Can be switched on bottom of mouse)
|Ergonomics
|Right-handed mouse
|Lighting
|Red
|Keys
|8
|Memory
|128 KB
|Weight System
|5 x 4.5 g
|Cable
|181 cm, cloth fabric-sleeved
|Dimensions
|124 mm x 73 mm x 46 mm (including Teflon feet)
|Weight
|97.3 g (without weights)120.2 g (with weights)168.7 g (with weights and cable)
|Price (Street)
|Infrared version: $60Laser version: $70
Now let's take a look under this mouse's hood. It achieves high scores in the aesthetics department, though we also know that doesn't really mean anything if the hardware under-performs.
