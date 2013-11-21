Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

Tt eSports Dracco Captain: The Monster

Try saying this quickly 10 times in a row: Tt eSports Chao Dracco Captain. Did that tie your tongue in a knot? Yeah, me too. Before we get to the headset with the monster of a name, here’s a quick piece of advice: the same headphones can be had for about $80 in a wide variety of colors without the microphone or Captain in the name. If you want the headset, you’re stuck with the colors presented here.

A monstrous headset for monstrous sound and, uh, monstrous heads. The closed nature of these cans is easy to spot, and anyone with a head size of 60 cm or more who was previously unable to find a comfortable headset should take a closer look on this page and the next one. T

Headphones Impedance 32 Ohm Frequency Range 10 Hz - 22 kHz (manufacturer's specifications)40 Hz - 13 kHz (measured, ±3 dB)28 Hz - 15 kHz (measured, ±6 dB)Results are strongly influenced by ear pads and amount of pressure. Sound Pressure Level 94 dB ± 3 dB (manufacturer's specifications)92 dB ± 3 dB (measured) Driver 50 mm neodymium Sound Impression Heavy bass, good mid-range, thin highs. Not precise enough for FPS games without correction. Microphone Frequency Range 100 Hz - 10 kHz (manufacturer's specifications)110 Hz - 8 kHz (measured, ±3 dB) Impedance ~ 2.2k Ohm / -36 dB (±3 dB) Directivity Globe General Specifications Cable Three meters, cloth fabric-sleevedStandard headphone jack, on headphones with locking mechanismCable remote control with mute and volume control Accessories Bag for transport Price (Street) $90 Direct from Thermaltake(Headphone-only models from $80)

Will the Tt eSports Dracco Captain make your head sweat, or is its price the only thing that’s hot?