Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

Tt eSports Dracco Captain: The Monster
Try saying this quickly 10 times in a row: Tt eSports Chao Dracco Captain. Did that tie your tongue in a knot? Yeah, me too. Before we get to the headset with the monster of a name, here’s a quick piece of advice: the same headphones can be had for about $80 in a wide variety of colors without the microphone or Captain in the name. If you want the headset, you’re stuck with the colors presented here.
A monstrous headset for monstrous sound and, uh, monstrous heads. The closed nature of these cans is easy to spot, and anyone with a head size of 60 cm or more who was previously unable to find a comfortable headset should take a closer look on this page and the next one. T
|Headphones
|Impedance
|32 Ohm
|Frequency Range
|10 Hz - 22 kHz (manufacturer's specifications)40 Hz - 13 kHz (measured, ±3 dB)28 Hz - 15 kHz (measured, ±6 dB)Results are strongly influenced by ear pads and amount of pressure.
|Sound Pressure Level
|94 dB ± 3 dB (manufacturer's specifications)92 dB ± 3 dB (measured)
|Driver
|50 mm neodymium
|Sound Impression
|Heavy bass, good mid-range, thin highs. Not precise enough for FPS games without correction.
|Microphone
|Frequency Range
|100 Hz - 10 kHz (manufacturer's specifications)110 Hz - 8 kHz (measured, ±3 dB)
|Impedance
|~ 2.2k Ohm / -36 dB (±3 dB)
|Directivity
|Globe
|General Specifications
|Cable
|Three meters, cloth fabric-sleevedStandard headphone jack, on headphones with locking mechanismCable remote control with mute and volume control
|Accessories
|Bag for transport
|Price (Street)
|$90 Direct from Thermaltake(Headphone-only models from $80)
Will the Tt eSports Dracco Captain make your head sweat, or is its price the only thing that’s hot?
Makes no friggin' sense to me. Who is calling the shots for the quality and features of these pieces of crap?
Cheers!
I've tested it long times ago and I'm using both by myself :)
Level 10 Mouse:
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/level-10-m-mouse-review,3298.html
Level 10 Headset:
http://www.tomshardware.de/thermaltake-level-10m-headset-bmw-design-usa-review,testberichte-241398.html
Perhaps you should do some research on who the target market is for this keyboard. I didn't see a single mention of the Prime *TEAM* anywhere in your review of the G1, rather you just kept calling it "The Prime". I mean, it even shows them on the box.