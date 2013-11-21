Trending

Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

By

Tt eSports Dracco Captain: The Monster

Try saying this quickly 10 times in a row: Tt eSports Chao Dracco Captain. Did that tie your tongue in a knot? Yeah, me too. Before we get to the headset with the monster of a name, here’s a quick piece of advice: the same headphones can be had for about $80 in a wide variety of colors without the microphone or Captain in the name. If you want the headset, you’re stuck with the colors presented here.

A monstrous headset for monstrous sound and, uh, monstrous heads. The closed nature of these cans is easy to spot, and anyone with a head size of 60 cm or more who was previously unable to find a comfortable headset should take a closer look on this page and the next one. T

Headphones
Impedance32 Ohm
Frequency Range10 Hz - 22 kHz (manufacturer's specifications)40 Hz - 13 kHz (measured, ±3 dB)28 Hz - 15 kHz (measured, ±6 dB)Results are strongly influenced by ear pads and amount of pressure.
Sound Pressure Level94 dB ± 3 dB (manufacturer's specifications)92 dB ± 3 dB (measured)
Driver50 mm neodymium
Sound ImpressionHeavy bass, good mid-range, thin highs. Not precise enough for FPS games without correction.
Microphone
Frequency Range100 Hz - 10 kHz (manufacturer's specifications)110 Hz - 8 kHz (measured, ±3 dB)
Impedance~ 2.2k Ohm / -36 dB (±3 dB)
DirectivityGlobe
General Specifications
CableThree meters, cloth fabric-sleevedStandard headphone jack, on headphones with locking mechanismCable remote control with mute and volume control
AccessoriesBag for transport
Price (Street)$90 Direct from Thermaltake(Headphone-only models from $80)

Will the Tt eSports Dracco Captain make your head sweat, or is its price the only thing that’s hot?

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wiinippongamer 21 November 2013 08:37
    Unnecesarily hideous looking crap
  • namtrooper 21 November 2013 10:05
    Aimed at the teenage crowd
  • FormatC 21 November 2013 10:21
    Right... ;)
  • Metalrenok 21 November 2013 11:56
    Wouldn't even bother to buy these :s
  • Divyanshu Sah 21 November 2013 13:35
    Truly nice products . Worth the purchase .
  • therogerwilco 21 November 2013 13:53
    The colors are no good. The hardware looks like all the other hardware available.
  • g-unit1111 21 November 2013 17:14
    No Level 10 products? I have the Level 10 Mouse and it's one of the best I've ever used.
  • Yuka 21 November 2013 17:15
    Lackluster features... Specially the headphones. Why invest in LEDs instead of using better speakers?!

    Makes no friggin' sense to me. Who is calling the shots for the quality and features of these pieces of crap?

    Cheers!
  • FormatC 21 November 2013 17:22
    No Level 10 products? I have the Level 10 Mouse and it's one of the best I've ever used.

    I've tested it long times ago and I'm using both by myself :)

    Level 10 Mouse:
    http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/level-10-m-mouse-review,3298.html

    Level 10 Headset:
    http://www.tomshardware.de/thermaltake-level-10m-headset-bmw-design-usa-review,testberichte-241398.html
  • Zorgon 21 November 2013 18:28
    "Even before we question Tt eSports' color choice, the decision to use it on the F-keys, Enter, Shift, Alt, and Ctrl over WASD is perplexing."

    Perhaps you should do some research on who the target market is for this keyboard. I didn't see a single mention of the Prime *TEAM* anywhere in your review of the G1, rather you just kept calling it "The Prime". I mean, it even shows them on the box.
