Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

Tt eSports Dracco Captain: Hands-On Review

Packaging and In The Box

When you open the box, you're greeted by the headphones, a detachable cable, and a cloth bag for LAN parties. There’s also a small manual and two stickers, for whatever that’s worth. The bundle isn't elaborate, but it includes everything you need, which is fine by us.

Hands-On with the Tt eSports Dracco Captain

The headset looks nice. The plastic surfaces are very similar to those of the Theron Infrared mouse we looked at a couple of pages back, which is to say that they’re fairly fingerprint-resistant. The headband is flexible enough that it can be adjusted to fit smaller heads. The microphone arm can be turned, but not tilted.

Tt eSports' Dracco Captain is highly adjustable so that even the largest heads can be accommodated with a comfortable fit. The headset generally seems robust and should be able to survive falls from different heights (as well as any nervous breakdown you might suffer when a match doesn’t go as planned).

The cable is turned until it snaps into place, after which it’s held securely. The manual is helpful in case the procedure isn't intuitive. This mechanism is a great example of how detachable cables should be handled.

Next up is the sticky part of our hands-on review. The Dracco Captain employs an over-the-ear design, which is to say that your ears are fully enclosed. This isolation is beneficial against noise coming from (and going out to) the environment, which the headphones do a good job of blocking. However, they also prevent air circulation around the ears. After about an hour of Far Cry 3, your ears really feel like they’re on a tropical island. This is noticeable enough to compel voluntary breaks from the action.

The volume control on the cable does affect sound quality, which is to say that it results in a measurable reduction on the high end of the frequency spectrum. It should consequently be left on its highest setting and used only in exceptional circumstances. There’s also an easy-to-reach mute switch, which you should be able to find by feel.

A clip on the back of the volume control makes finding it in the middle of a game easier, provided you're willing to clip the controller onto an article of clothing.

Tt eSports' Dracco Captain is a nice-looking and robust headset for those who like their isolation (and don't mind the heat of an over-the-ear headset, either). It's flexible and can accommodate larger heads, which is something a lot of other products have trouble doing.