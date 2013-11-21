Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

Tt eSports Cronos: The Monster’s Younger Brother

Younger brothers are often described as insolent, loud, and generally of the opinion that they can do everything better than their older siblings. In the case of Tt eSports' Cronos, this is actually true on several levels. Both the headset’s looks and sound are different than the Dracco. The cushy fabric seats of a large sedan give way to the sleek leather in a sports car. The headband’s size is still the same, thus providing a nice fit for all hat sizes. A significant price difference (the Cronos sells for $60 direct from Thermaltake) makes this a real alternative to its larger brother, giving us reason to review it as well.

Headphones Impedance 32 Ohm Frequency Range 20 Hz - 20 kHz (manufacturer's specifications)50 Hz - 14 kHz (measured, ±3 dB)40 Hz - 16 kHz (measured, ±6 dB) Sound Pressure Level 117 dB ± 3 dB (manufacturer's specifications)112 dB (measured) Driver 40 mm neodymium Sound Impression Relatively balanced, suitable for all genres Microphone Frequency Range 100 Hz - 10 kHz (manufacturer's specifications)110 Hz - 9 kHz (measured, ±3 dB) Impedance ~ 2.2k Ohm / -54 dB (±3 dB) Directivity Globe General Specifications Cable 2 m general-purpose cable1 m cable for use with mobile devicesStandard headphone jack, can be detached from headphones via mini-jack, no locking mechanismCable remote control with mute and volume control Special Features Cup and microphone lighting Accessories Bag for transport Price (Street) $60

What’s in a name? In the Cronos’ case, you have the father of Zeus with a second "o" in there, rather than the "u", resulting in a new product name that nobody else has used before. More interesting is the product's actual design. As if the new shape wasn't enough, there apparently had to be a lot of light involved. LEDs on the ear cups and microphone arm are bright enough to turn you or whatever you rest the headset on into a stuck-on-red traffic light.