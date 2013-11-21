Trending

Six Peripherals From Tt eSports, Tested And Reviewed

Tt eSports Cronos: The Monster’s Younger Brother

Younger brothers are often described as insolent, loud, and generally of the opinion that they can do everything better than their older siblings. In the case of Tt eSports' Cronos, this is actually true on several levels. Both the headset’s looks and sound are different than the Dracco. The cushy fabric seats of a large sedan give way to the sleek leather in a sports car. The headband’s size is still the same, thus providing a nice fit for all hat sizes. A significant price difference (the Cronos sells for $60 direct from Thermaltake) makes this a real alternative to its larger brother, giving us reason to review it as well.

Headphones
Impedance32 Ohm
Frequency Range20 Hz - 20 kHz (manufacturer's specifications)50 Hz - 14 kHz (measured, ±3 dB)40 Hz - 16 kHz (measured, ±6 dB)
Sound Pressure Level117 dB ± 3 dB (manufacturer's specifications)112 dB (measured)
Driver40 mm neodymium
Sound ImpressionRelatively balanced, suitable for all genres
Microphone
Frequency Range100 Hz - 10 kHz (manufacturer's specifications)110 Hz - 9 kHz (measured, ±3 dB)
Impedance~ 2.2k Ohm / -54 dB (±3 dB)
DirectivityGlobe
General Specifications
Cable2 m general-purpose cable1 m cable for use with mobile devicesStandard headphone jack, can be detached from headphones via mini-jack, no locking mechanismCable remote control with mute and volume control
Special FeaturesCup and microphone lighting
AccessoriesBag for transport
Price (Street)$60

What’s in a name? In the Cronos’ case, you have the father of Zeus with a second "o" in there, rather than the "u", resulting in a new product name that nobody else has used before. More interesting is the product's actual design. As if the new shape wasn't enough, there apparently had to be a lot of light involved. LEDs on the ear cups and microphone arm are bright enough to turn you or whatever you rest the headset on into a stuck-on-red traffic light.

