Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch Round-Up

ZyXEL GS-108B

ZyXEL's GS-108B fits into the company's line-up alongside the GS-108S and the five-port GS-105S.

Features

The GS-108B supports 8000 MAC addresses and has a 128KB memory buffer. It supports 9K jumbo frames, status LEDs for power and link activity, MDI/MDI-X auto crossover, 802.3 10BASE-T, 802.3u 100BASE-TX, 802.3ab 1000BASE-T, 802.3x Full Duplex Flow Control, and 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet. The GS-108B is housed in a silver-colored metal housing that should prove durable and help with thermal performance.

Installation

You shouldn't have any trouble installing the compact GS-108B, which measures 6.46 x 3.86 x 1.02 inches. However, the GS-108B's data ports and power connector are located on the back of the switch; as with Amped's G8SW switch, this could be an issue if you want to separate the cables. Four adhesive rubber feet can be securely attached to the bottom of the chassis for a bit of elevation, providing a non-slip base. Wall mounting is also an option, with two notches cut out on the underside of the metal housing. A wall wart adapter supplies 9V/0.85A power.

General Observations

The switch ports fit securely within the case, and we didn't notice any flex after repeatedly inserting and removing cables. Inside, everything looks to be in place. A heat sink tops the unidentified SoC, which, along with the metal enclosure, should help dissipate thermal energy. The housing is built well, though the front is covered with a plastic strip that may become scratched over time and detract from the product's aesthetics.

ZyXEL GS-108B Internal

In The Box

The box contents are packaged securely. Inside, you'll find a smaller box containing four adhesive pads, a basic installation guide, a power adapter and a warranty instruction paper. The installation guide shows an example of how the switch can be connected to other devices.

ZyXEL GS-108B Box Contents

Warranty And Pricing

At the time of writing, the GS-108B is available from online retailers like Newegg and Amazon. The average price is between $35 and $45, depending on where you find it and if it's on sale.

As for warranty coverage, ZyXEL guarantees the hardware for two years. After providing proof of purchase, ZyXEL will, at its discretion, repair or replace the product or components, or it may elect to refund the switch's original purchase price. Repaired or replaced hardware is protected for the remainder of the original warranty period or 60 days, whichever is longer. The purchaser is responsible for all shipping costs associated with the service.