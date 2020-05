OCZ Throttle (eSATA, USB 2.0, 8 GB)

OCZ’s 8 GB Throttle thumb drive is very similar to the Silicon Power model I described on the last page. However, OCZ is faster on USB 2.0, and it provides stronger I/O performance. The Throttle appears to have been throttled, having now disappeared from OCZ’s Web site. We’re sure OCZ will follow up with a suitable USB 3.0 drive soon.