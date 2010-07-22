Three External (And Fast) USB 3.0 Drives Compared

Benchmark Results: Throughput

As expected, the fastest drive in this roundup is WD’s MyBook 3.0, not because of superior design or implementation, but due to the use of a 3.5” drive. The A-Data and Buffalo solutions are based on 2.5” drives, which are slower on throughput.

Write performance is comparable to the read results.

Interface performance shows the peak bandwidth that the USB 3.0 implementations could reach if only the drives were fast enough. Clearly, SSDs on USB 3.0 would make sense for enthusiasts.