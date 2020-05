Benchmark Results: Throughput And Interface Bandwidth

The fastest USB 3.0 hard drive product so far remains WD’s MyBook 3.0, which delivers 70 to 141 MB/s of sequential throughput. Samsung’s Story Station 3.0 is significantly slower, and the two new portable solutions by PQI and Transcend trail even more. WD’s offering has no rival with regard to performance. Those looking for a fast, portable solution should avoid A-Data and Buffalo, and instead tend toward either PQI or Transcend.