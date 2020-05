Benchmark Results: Simultaneous Read And Write

Simultaneous read and write operation could be an important metric in situations where you're watching a movie off the USB 3.0 drive while copying more data onto it. In such a case, the 3.5” drives have advantages due to their faster platter speed and superior performance.

The two new 2.5” portable drives by PQI and Transcend are both clearly faster than the ones we reviewed a few weeks ago.