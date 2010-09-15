Three More External USB 3.0 Drives Benchmarked

Transcend Software: StorJet elite 3.0

This software package, which is called StorJet elite 3.0, is a very comprehensive synchronization suite. It syncs data, but it does not create backups or snapshots. This means that every time you start a synchronization, you will lose the last stored data state.

With this software, you can mobilize your Outlook, as it stores all settings and post office files (.pst) on the Transcend drive. It does the same for your browser favorites, auto completes Web forms and passwords, and it can encrypt select data using 256-bit AES. This encryption can be applied to Outlook or Outlook Express data, My Folders and My Documents, or your Favorites.

The software lets you choose the direction in which you want to synchronize. This makes the application powerful, yet somewhat tricky to manage, as you can accidentally overwrite a newer data set if you choose the wrong synchronization direction.