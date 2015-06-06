USB Wi-Fi Adapter 101

Extension Cable
A USB Wi-Fi adapter will only work as well as the signal it receives from the router. With the metal cases that surround most desktops, and the myriad of wires that supply power and data between the devices of a typical desktop, it is quite common for the available USB port that will accommodate the adapter to not be in an optimal location for maximizing signal strength. Add in the additional interference from nearby Wi-Fi networks and, in situations where the router is not in the same room as the computer, some signal strength optimization is often required.
Thankfully, there is a simple fix for this. A short (24” often works well) USB extension cable can allow a rear USB port to be utilized for the Wi-Fi adapter, while allowing the adapter to be positioned far enough away from the case, and in the direction of the router to gain signal strength. Such cables are available inexpensively, and can be indispensable to optimize the location of the antenna in relation to the router.
On the other hand, antenna cables are even worse to extend...
You see, the wireless data transfer rates are basically a big marketing scam because half of more of that data transfer rate will disappear due to weakening signal with distance or on the physical layer chatter. Wireless is not like wired Ethernet, where saying 100Mbps really means that you will actually see TCP/IP data transferred nearly at that rate. In the wi-fi world, the marketing can say they sell you a "gigabit ac1750 router (or adapter)", and in real life you may well end up with just 100Mbps or slower data throughput. If you get 200mbps or more, you should be jumping from joy.