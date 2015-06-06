USB Wi-Fi Adapter 101

Wi-Fi 802.11ac
802.11ac introduces other innovations and advancements to Wi-Fi. These include:
- Dedicated 5GHz bandwidth. While the range of 5GHz is typically less than 2.4GHz, the 5GHz band is significantly less congested and faster - two advantages that make it worth using.
- While 802.11n channel bonding maxed out at 40MHz, 802.11ac offers this at 80 and even 160MHz. Recall that bonding is the method by which a single 20MHz channel can be combined with other channels to create a multilane highway to enhance data transmission speeds.
- 802.11n used 64 QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation); 802.11ac increases this to 256 QAM, which is 33% more efficient.
- 802.11n MIMO (multiple in/multiple out) maxed out at four spatial streams, while 802.11ac doubles this to eight, doubling data throughput.
You see, the wireless data transfer rates are basically a big marketing scam because half of more of that data transfer rate will disappear due to weakening signal with distance or on the physical layer chatter. Wireless is not like wired Ethernet, where saying 100Mbps really means that you will actually see TCP/IP data transferred nearly at that rate. In the wi-fi world, the marketing can say they sell you a "gigabit ac1750 router (or adapter)", and in real life you may well end up with just 100Mbps or slower data throughput. If you get 200mbps or more, you should be jumping from joy.