USB Wi-Fi Adapter 101

USB 2.0 Versus 3.0
It is no surprise that current 802.11ac adapters utilize USB 3.0. The USB 2.0 standard, so called “Hi Speed,” theoretically maxes out at 480 Mb/s (60 MB/s), and USB 3.0 standard, also known as “Super Speed,” increases that to 5 Gb/s (625 MB/s). Of course, real-world throughput is usually quite a bit lower.
With 802.11ac's peak data rates exceeding what USB 2.0 is capable of over the 2.4GHz and, even more dramatically, the 5GHz frequencies, the use of USB 3.0 becomes mandatory for the necessary throughput.
On the other hand, antenna cables are even worse to extend...
You see, the wireless data transfer rates are basically a big marketing scam because half of more of that data transfer rate will disappear due to weakening signal with distance or on the physical layer chatter. Wireless is not like wired Ethernet, where saying 100Mbps really means that you will actually see TCP/IP data transferred nearly at that rate. In the wi-fi world, the marketing can say they sell you a "gigabit ac1750 router (or adapter)", and in real life you may well end up with just 100Mbps or slower data throughput. If you get 200mbps or more, you should be jumping from joy.