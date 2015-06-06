USB Wi-Fi Adapter 101

Anatomy Of A USB Wi-Fi Adapter
A USB Wi-Fi adapter packs a lot of technology into a compact form factor, just take a look at a disassembled example below:
We can see that it has a USB connector, of course, which is soldered onto the green circuit board hosting the necessary electronics. Much of the adapter is covered by that large interference shield. Still, it all fits into the plastic clam shell case that we're accustomed to plugging in to the back of our PCs.
On the other hand, antenna cables are even worse to extend...
You see, the wireless data transfer rates are basically a big marketing scam because half of more of that data transfer rate will disappear due to weakening signal with distance or on the physical layer chatter. Wireless is not like wired Ethernet, where saying 100Mbps really means that you will actually see TCP/IP data transferred nearly at that rate. In the wi-fi world, the marketing can say they sell you a "gigabit ac1750 router (or adapter)", and in real life you may well end up with just 100Mbps or slower data throughput. If you get 200mbps or more, you should be jumping from joy.