USB Wi-Fi Adapter 101

Anatomy Of A USB Wi-Fi Adapter

A USB Wi-Fi adapter packs a lot of technology into a compact form factor, just take a look at a disassembled example below:

We can see that it has a USB connector, of course, which is soldered onto the green circuit board hosting the necessary electronics. Much of the adapter is covered by that large interference shield. Still, it all fits into the plastic clam shell case that we're accustomed to plugging in to the back of our PCs.