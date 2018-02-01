ViewSonic VP2768 Professional Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

The VP2768’s off-axis image quality is typical for premium IPS panels with a slight blue shift and 40% brightness loss to the sides. Shadow detail holds up well until you pass the 45° point where the image becomes very poor, like any other LCD panel. From the top, detail is mostly washed out and the color shifts to a reddish-green.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

We measured the calibrated Custom mode for the compensation off tests and the fixed sRGB preset for compensation on. The black field was not improved by the feature, though at less than 10% we couldn’t see any evidence of glow or bleed. Remember that these results are sample specific. In the white field test, the difference was far greater. 9.71% is a decent score, but 1.30% is one of the best results we’ve ever measured. Equally impressive is the color uniformity test, which went from an amazing .54dE to a more-amazing .25dE with compensation. Clearly, our sample needs no help to look its best.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Gaming is far from the VP2768’s mandate but casual players will have no trouble enjoying a bit of fun with a relatively low 65ms of total input lag. A 25ms screen draw time is also typical for 60Hz IPS screens. The OSD has both overdrive and low input lag options, which have a positive effect on overall response. We didn’t see any significant artifacts when maxing both settings.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: Best Professional Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: How To Choose A Monitor

MORE: All Monitor Content