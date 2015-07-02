ViewSonic VP2780-4K 27-inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Even though IPS technology has been around for awhile, it’s not universal in computer displays just yet. Fortunately, ViewSonic offers it in the VP2780-4K without driving the price up too high. You can see how much better off-axis image quality is in our photos. To the sides, there is very little light falloff; just a slight color shift to green. From the top down, there is some detail loss, but you can still see all of the brightness steps.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

Many professional monitors include uniformity compensation in the form of an internal lookup table. The ViewSonic does not, and it obviously doesn’t need to. It beats the other screens even without the help. Our sample is one of the best panels we’ve measured to date, with absolutely no light bleed or hotspotting.

The PA272W’s high score is due to its uniformity compensation feature; which reduces contrast. The VP2780-4K achieves a solid third place with no such option. The IPS panel in use here is of extremely high quality.

Screen Uniformity: Color

Though a 2.71 variation in Delta E is invisible, we expected a little better numbers given the white and black field results. Still, there were no color shifts visible to the naked eye in our sample; only a smooth-toned white field pattern.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

With Ultra HD gaming options in short supply, players wanting high pixel densities might be considering a monitor like the VP2780-4K. If so, they will be rewarded with a responsive panel that shows little in the way of motion blur or ghosting.

The lag result makes the case for gaming even stronger. We’re quite impressed to see only 63 milliseconds of total lag from any IPS panel, much less one aimed at professional users rather than gaming enthusiasts. The only way you’ll beat this result is to step down in resolution to a QHD screen, and then you’ll have very few IPS options available as most gaming monitors are still TN-based.