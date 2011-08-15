Wi-Fi Security: Cracking WPA With CPUs, GPUs, And The Cloud

Test Setup

References in this article to WPA can be read as "WPA/WPA2." Furthermore, the techniques used in this article are unaffected by TKIP or AES encryption.

Desktop Hardware Notebook(Lenovo ThinkPad T410) Processor Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3 Intel Core i5-540M (Arrandale), 2.53 GHz, PGA 988, 3 MB Shared L3 Motherboard Asrock Z68 Extreme4 - Memory Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V Crucial DDR3-1333 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Hard Drive Samsung 470 256 GB Seagate Momentus 5400.6 500 GB Graphics Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GBNvidia GeForce GTX 590AMD Radeon HD 6850AMD Radeon HD 6990 Nvidia Quadro NVS 3100M Power Supply Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS - Network Card AirPcap Nx USB Adapter AirPcap Nx USB Adapter System Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bitBacktrack 5 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Windows Drivers AirPcap 4.1.2Catalyst 11.6Nvidia 275.33 AirPcap 4.1.2 Linux Drivers Catalyst 11.6Nvidia 275.09.07 -

Software Cain & Abel Version: 4.9.40 Aircrack-ng Version: 0.70 Elcomsoft Wireless Security Auditor Version: 4.0.211 Professional Edition Pyrit Version: 0.4.1-dev

The majority of tests in this article were performed in the field, facilitating an exploration of network security under real-world conditions. There were a few situations where the signal strength of our target network prevented us from proceeding further in our experiments, though. In those rare cases, we used our Cisco Linksys E4200, which we set up to use 802.11g at 2.4 GHz.