X58 In 2010: Four LGA 1366 Boards With USB 3.0 And SATA 6Gb/s

Power, Heat, and Efficiency

Lower idle power gives Gigabyte a small lead in the power consumption test, which is sorted by the average of idle and full-load tests.

Elaborate heat sinks and additional power phases appear to help the more expensive boards dissipate heat more effectively.

The P6X58D-E’s slightly higher-than-standard base clock might have helped it a little in the benchmarks, but returned no favors in efficiency. Gigabyte wins with both boards.