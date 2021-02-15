XPG Pylon 650W Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is satisfactory at 12V and pretty tight at 5V and 3.3V.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Despite the large bulk cap for this platform still, the hold-up time cannot reach 17ms. The power ok signal is accurate, at least.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can trip circuit breakers and fuses. It can also damage switches, relays and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current is low with both voltage inputs.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm anyone coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Higher leakage current than the other PSUs in the chart, but still way lower than 3.5 mA.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.556A 1.983A 1.983A 0.988A 64.950 83.894% 872 21.8 34.69°C 0.956 12.193V 5.044V 3.324V 5.058V 77.419 38.96°C 115.16V 2 8.137A 2.976A 2.981A 1.189A 130.006 87.405% 876 21.7 35.60°C 0.976 12.179V 5.042V 3.321V 5.046V 148.739 40.54°C 115.15V 3 13.065A 3.473A 3.480A 1.390A 195.002 88.319% 881 22.0 36.42°C 0.984 12.166V 5.040V 3.319V 5.035V 220.794 41.84°C 115.15V 4 18.004A 3.970A 3.980A 1.592A 260.003 88.182% 884 22.5 36.60°C 0.987 12.153V 5.038V 3.317V 5.024V 294.848 43.29°C 115.15V 5 22.613A 4.966A 4.979A 1.796A 325.033 87.709% 888 23.1 37.30°C 0.990 12.140V 5.036V 3.314V 5.013V 370.582 45.07°C 115.15V 6 27.173A 5.959A 5.978A 2.000A 389.279 86.930% 892 22.9 38.33°C 0.991 12.125V 5.036V 3.312V 4.999V 447.807 46.96°C 115.15V 7 31.826A 6.955A 6.979A 2.205A 454.594 85.935% 1091 28.0 38.98°C 0.992 12.112V 5.035V 3.310V 4.988V 529.000 47.97°C 115.14V 8 36.486A 7.953A 7.980A 2.411A 519.852 84.823% 1466 36.4 39.59°C 0.993 12.099V 5.032V 3.307V 4.976V 612.870 49.50°C 115.14V 9 41.540A 8.452A 8.469A 2.412A 584.610 84.084% 1625 38.7 39.63°C 0.993 12.088V 5.027V 3.305V 4.973V 695.270 50.15°C 115.12V 10 46.571A 8.951A 8.990A 2.519A 649.384 82.656% 2343 46.5 40.06°C 0.994 12.072V 5.027V 3.302V 4.961V 785.647 51.82°C 115.11V 11 51.998A 8.955A 8.997A 2.522A 714.228 81.467% 2343 46.5 40.19°C 0.994 12.059V 5.025V 3.300V 4.954V 876.703 52.89°C 115.10V CL1 0.116A 12.996A 12.996A 0.000A 110.033 80.722% 903 22.8 37.77°C 0.974 12.176V 5.043V 3.315V 5.056V 136.311 45.99°C 115.15V CL2 53.980A 1.001A 1.000A 1.000A 665.156 83.185% 2223 46.1 40.88°C 0.994 12.075V 5.032V 3.309V 5.001V 799.609 52.46°C 115.10V

We pushed the PSU up to 40 degrees Celsius, and it didn't sweat, even during the overload test. Efficiency takes a big hit, though, during the full load and overload tests, with the cooling fan spinning at full speed to cope with the thermal load. Another note here is the good performance of the APFC converter.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.215A 0.495A 0.497A 0.197A 19.979 71.543% 866 22.0 0.882 12.202V 5.048V 3.328V 5.080V 27.926 115.15V 2 2.432A 0.991A 0.993A 0.394A 39.968 80.347% 864 22.1 0.936 12.198V 5.046V 3.326V 5.074V 49.744 115.15V 3 3.654A 1.486A 1.488A 0.592A 60.000 83.610% 867 21.9 0.953 12.194V 5.044V 3.325V 5.068V 71.762 115.15V 4 4.869A 1.983A 1.985A 0.790A 79.951 85.653% 872 21.8 0.966 12.190V 5.044V 3.324V 5.061V 93.343 115.15V

The efficiency levels under light loads are high enough.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.911A 0.224A 0.222A 0.042A 13.201 65.084% 856 21.6 0.837 12.204V 5.047V 3.330V 5.087V 20.283 115.15V

It is very tough for any Bronze or Silver (in the Cybenetics scale) to break the 70% efficiency barrier with such a light load.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is an efficient platform for this category's standards, with very good performance under light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.509 77.948% 0.069 5.088V 0.653 115.16V 2 0.250A 1.270 80.482% 0.151 5.085V 1.578 115.16V 3 0.550A 2.792 80.998% 0.260 5.078V 3.447 115.17V 4 1.000A 5.069 81.705% 0.340 5.069V 6.204 115.17V 5 1.500A 7.587 79.379% 0.387 5.058V 9.558 115.17V 6 2.499A 12.591 76.995% 0.432 5.038V 16.353 115.17V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.207V 5.046V 3.330V 5.089V 4.410 0.418 115.2V Standby 0.042 0.004 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is kept low.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

PSU's fan spins at low speeds up to around 400W loads, even under high operating temperatures. With higher loads and high ambient temperatures, it quickly increases its RPM.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan's noise is low at up to 400W loads under normal operating temperatures, and it exceeds 40 dBA with higher than 490W loads.

