XPG Pylon 650W Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

The Cooler Master MWE Bronze 650 achieves higher performance since it uses a more advanced platform. This model is usually more expensive than the Pylon 650, however.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The average noise output exceeds 30 dBA, so you cannot call this PSU silent. Nonetheless, at light and moderate loads, the fan's speed is kept low.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The platform's average efficiency is at a good level. The Corsair CX650F is notably ahead, though.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The APFC converter performs well.

