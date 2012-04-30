Six $160-220 Z77 Motherboards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

TZ77XE4 Firmware

The TZ77XE4 pushed this article’s Core i7-3770K to 4.74 GHz at 1.30 V, using a 100.9 MHz base clock and 47x multiplier.

Power limit and memory controls are farther down Biostar’s O.N.E. menu. Setting XMP Profile 1 allowed us to reach DDR3-2692 on a pair of G.Skill’s DDR3-2666, though four-module tests were less impressive.

More remarkable are primary and secondary memory timing controls on the TZ77XE4’s main O.N.E. overclocking menu. Most competitors move these settings to a separate submenu to reduce menu length and complexity.

Voltage controls are all the way at the bottom of the O.N.E. menu