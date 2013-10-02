Z87 Hits The High End: Four Sub-$300 Motherboards

Z87X-UD5H Software

The least-expensive board in this round-up, the Z87X-UD5H’s special hardware features list was short enough to fit into its main description page. Buyers still get Gigabyte’s standard hardware and software feature set, and Gigabyte even adds Creative’s latest X-Fi MB3 application for enhanced audio control.

The Z87X-UD5H also includes the standard version of cFosSpeed packet prioritization software, Splashtop Streamer media server, Intel’s applications (including Smart Connect for wired networks), and an array of freeware.

Gigabyte EasyTune5 hasn’t changed significantly since our previous description, and it retains a 1600x900 GUI. Rather than make another attempt to scale down the menus by cropping out black space, I cropped the top and sides from its overclock menu.

Users can save up to five overclocked configurations as profiles, push core multiplier and BCLK up to 80x at 266.6 MHz, push Intel’s integrated GPU to 4000 MHz, and apply up to 2.0 V in an attempt to apply those unworkable overclocks. Releastic settings worked for us, though changes in memory speed required a reboot.