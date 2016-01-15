Zalman ZM750-EBT PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we've reviewed. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other product's performance is shown relative to it.

Click Here To See More Products.

The ZM750-EBT's performance is poor; it can't even match SilverStone's ST75F-GS V2, which is based on the same platform. Compared to the rest of the competition in this category, the difference is huge (and not in a good way).

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops, using those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click Here To See More Products.

Thanks to its low price, the ZM750-EBT finds itself in a very good place on this chart. Personally, though, I'd rather spend a few more bucks to get a PSU with a longer hold-up time and better ripple suppression.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).

Click Here To See More Products.

This is a noisy PSU, and under tough operating conditions it will annoy most users. If you plan to build a quiet system, avoid the ZM750-EBT.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C.

Click Here To See More Products.

In this graph, the ZM750-EBT surpasses the performance of Corsair's RM750x and RM750i. However, those power supplies feature much better ripple performance, tighter load regulation, higher hold-up time and quieter fans. The only downside is that they cost more.