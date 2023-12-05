First Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer drops early — arrives in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox, no mention of PC version

A capture from the end of the first trailer of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI.

The first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer is finally here, confirming several leaks and subverting expectations by dropping 12 hours before the originally intended time. The trailer was originally intended for December 5th at 9 AM Eastern, but actually dropped at 6:30 PM Eastern Time on December 4th (today), roughly 14 hours before the originally stated time. However, a low-quality version of the video was posted to social media, spurring the early release of the official trailer.

We have the video, which has reportedly smashed the YouTube record for the most views in one hour, embedded below.

Rockstar Games' press release points to a 2025 release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, but there isn't a mention of a release date (or the existence of) a PC version of the game.

The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI trailer confirms a multitude of previously leaked details but shows them off with Rockstar-appropriate production values.

A shot of Vice City at night, taken from the first GTA VI trailer from Rockstar Games. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The expected generational fidelity improvements are present, showing character models that are significantly more realistic than what was possible on GTA V's original PS360-era rendering. Lighting and shading also look gorgeous, but the extent to which effects like real-time ray tracing are present is hard to tell at this point. Ray tracing may not be present yet, but judging by its implementation in GTA V's current-gen ports, it should also make its way here.

The social satire element of the GTA series is also alive and well, now even including a faux Vine/TikTok-inspired interface for in-game cellphone video-styled clips. Highlights include plenty of...jiggle physics, and even a take on overzealous "neighborhood watch" types often seen on social media.

Before wrapping up, the trailer takes time to frame the plot around two main protagonists. Our main characters are very much a GTA-styled take on "Bonnie and Clyde," a notorious couple of real-life Depression-era bandits. Time will tell whether or not our new GTA protagonists will meet the same fate, but this is Rockstar (developers of Red Dead Redemption) we're talking about, so anything is possible.