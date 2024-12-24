OneXPlayer has officially launched the X1 Pro, featuring a 3-in-1 form factor powered by AMD's Strix Point APUs. Following the F1 Pro and the Ayaneo 3, the X1 Pro is one of the first handhelds that employs AMD's Zen 5 Strix Point APUs and is a strong competitor to GPD's forthcoming Pocket 4 mini-laptops.

The OneXPlayer X1 Pro has a multi-purpose design, as it can simultaneously be used as a laptop, a tablet, and a handheld. Just like the Pocket 4, the X1 Pro offers the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, which features 12 cores (four Zen 5 + eight Zen5c) in a dual-CCX layout, 12MB of L2 cache alongside 24MB of L3 cache, and a boost clock of 5.1 GHz. In addition, on the iGPU (Integrated GPU) side comes the Radeon 890M with 16 CUs (Compute Units). Powered by AMD's XDNA 2, the NPU on the HX 370 can dish out 50 TOPS of AI performance.

The display is decked out with a 10.95-inch 120 Hz LTPS (likely IPS) panel with an impressive 2560x1600 (2.5K) resolution. The X1 Pro is also vivid, as the panel can cover 138% of the sRGB color space with a brightness of 540 nits. You may configure the storage to your liking, from 1TB to 4TB, with speeds of up to 7.1 GB/s (read) and 6.5 GB/s (write) in the 2280 form factor. Moreover, OneXPlayer has gone one step ahead and included a MicroSD card slot for additional storage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally OneXPlayer X1 Pro Presale Price Retail Price HX 370 + 1TB Storage + 32GB RAM $1,399 $1,599 HX 370 + 2TB Storage + 32GB RAM $1,499 $1,699 HX 370 + 2TB Storage + 64GB RAM $1,699 $1,859 HX 370 + 4TB Storage + 64GB RAM $1,799 $1,999

The X1 Pro's 65.02Wh battery promises eight hours of battery life, though real-world runtimes will vary; when configured at 28W, it should last around two hours. OneXPlayer has also included a 100W Gallium Nitride charger in the box. Connectivity-wise, there is support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The added controller features hall-effect RGB joysticks to ward off stick drift. Regarding I/O, we see two USB 4.0 ports, an OCuLink interface, a MicroSD card slot, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pre-orders are live starting today, and you can snag the X1 Pro at a discounted price while the presale lasts. Shipping is expected to start on January 3rd, and OneXPlayer will demo the X1 Pro alongside other devices at CES 2025 next month.