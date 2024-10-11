'Junk Store' plugin may bring GoG and Epic games to your Steam Deck library

Junk Store, a plugin that lets you run third-party game stores like Epic Games and GOG directly from Steam Deck’s Gaming Mode has appeared in the Steam Store (h/t to GamingOnLinux). This plugin is similar to Decky Loader, an open-source plugin launcher for Steam Deck that lets other developers add software features to the handheld console. However, it seems that SDK Innovation, Junk Store’s developers, want to run it as an officially recognized Steam Deck app and without the user tinkering under the hood.

According to the Steam listing, "Junk Store is now on Steam. This is a standalone version rewritten from the ground up to remove the dependency on Decky loader. Now you can install your favourite games from the Epic Games Store and the GoG Store right within game mode."

According to an official post on r/JunkStore, the developers put up the Steam Store page to gauge interest in the project based on the number of ‘Add to Wishlist’ clicks that it gets. However, this is still not a guarantee whether Junk Store would officially become available on the Steam library, as “Valve will still have to review the software before final release.” Nevertheless, the developers believe that the page approval was Valve’s “quiet nod of approval”.

Unfortunately, though, the Junk Store will not be a free and open-source release on Steam. That’s because the programmers had to start from scratch to ensure that the app will work seamlessly with SteamOS, especially as it will no longer use several of the functionalities that the Decky Loader delivers. We also don’t have pricing information for the app yet, as the developers say they’re still gauging how much will it cost to develop and the interest from the community. The developers also don’t have a launch window yet, as they are just a team of two people.

Nevertheless, they recognize the importance of their position as they are the first Steam Deck plugin to make it to the app store. The announcement says that the Junk Store app could set a precedent and that it should be a good experience for gamers, developers, and the Steam community at large.

If you’re quite the tinkerer and like to mess under the hood of your Steam Deck, you probably wouldn’t need the Junk Store’s Steam version, as you could just run it off Decky Loader for free. But for the average user who just wants to play games and not think about anything else, the Junk Store would be a welcome way to access titles they’ve bought on other platforms.