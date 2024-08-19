Zotac Zone gaming handheld goes up for pre-order at $799 — Ryzen 7 8870U powered-device features hall sensors, macro switches, and a webcam

Nvidia graphics card and mini-PC maker Zotac is now accepting pre-orders for its first gaming handheld, 'The Zone,' which will retail for $799 in selected regions and online retailers. It's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U (Hawk Point) APU and Radeon 780M graphics based on the Zen 4 and RDNA 3 architecture.

Some of the features of the Zotac Gaming Zone are the use of hall effect sensors for its trigger and analog stick over conventional ones to prevent drifting. It also has radial dials on both analog sticks and dual trackpads. It has Windows 11 Home pre-installed, which puts itself directly competing with Asus ROG Ally X due to some of its hardware configuration, including the APU with the same architecture with eight-core, 16-threads clocked up to 5.1 GHz and its on-chip graphic with 12 compute units clocked at 2.7 GHz.

The pricing is no different from that of the Asus ROG Ally X, released a few months ago. Both gaming handhelds have similar specs, except Ally X doesn't have the 7-inch 1080p AMOLED screen or dual touchpad. What it does have in its place is a more practical 24GB LPDDR5X-7500 RAM and the 1TB PCIe 4.0 2280 SSD, while Zotac Gaming Zone has half its RAM and internal storage.

Furthermore, it has a much smaller 48.5 Wh three-cell battery, while the Ally X has an 80 Wh four-cell battery. Both gaming handhelds have the same Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity, microSD for external storage, and dual USB Type-C ports. Zotac did add a 1MP 720p camera, which may not be appealing depending on the video quality and the user's priorities.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specification Comparison Header Cell - Column 0 Zotac Gaming Zone Asus ROG Ally X CPU AMD Ryzen 8840U (Zen 4 with 8C/ 16T clocked up to 5.10 GHz) AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (Zen 4 with 8C/ 16T clocked up to 5.10 GHz) GPU AMD Radeon 780M ( AMD RDNA3 12CU up to 2.7 GHz) AMD RDNA3 12CU up to 2.7 GHz RAM 16GB LPDDR5X-7500 24GB LPDDR5X-7500 Storage 512MB M.2 PCIe 4.0 2280 SSD 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 2280 SSD Battery 48.5 Wh 80 Wh Port Dual USB Type-C, MicroSD Slot Dual USB ports, MicroSD Slot Wireless Wi-Fi 6E BT 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E BT 5.2 Weight 692 gms 678 gms Dimension 11.2 x 4.5 x 1.4 inch 11.02 x 4.37 x 1.45 inch

Image 1 of 4 Zotac Gaming Zone- Front (Image credit: Zotac) Zotac Gaming Zone- Rear (Image credit: Zotac) Zotac Gaming Zone- Bottom (Image credit: Zotac) Zotac Gaming Zone- Top (Image credit: Zotac)

When one glances at the configuration, one wonders why it has a hardware configuration. ROG Ally X has a larger internal storage, RAM, and battery for that price segment, which makes it more appealing than an AMOLED screen and dual trackpad. But the addition to the Zotac Gaming Zone doesn't end there on paper.

Zotac mentions shaping the Zone for a more comfortable grip, which may explain why it's slightly longer vertically. It didn't skip on a 3.5mm audio jack, has two macro switches, and has a fingerprint scanner on its power button. Integrating a built-in kickstand is a great idea, and having a good grip is just as important for a handheld.

We had hands-on experience with the Zotac Zone earlier during Computex 2024 when Asus launched Ally X, MSI showed off its Claw 8 AI+ with Intel Lunar Lake, and Antec partnered with Ayaneo for its first gaming handheld, the Core HS.

Suffice it to say the gaming handheld market is getting over-saturated while having little difference from each other- apart from design choices and trade-offs. While Asus ROG Ally X will have SteamOS 3 BETA, and likely other gaming handhelds will in time. But it is Windows 11 that allows you to install other game launchers and run Game Pass (Steam Deck can, but through its browser) natively, a plethora of mods, and practically anything else you'd otherwise do with a PC. It is where Windows-based gaming handhelds have an advantage over Steam Deck.

It is also important to note that Windows handhelds should consider having a debloated Windows 11 to give the best possible experience and not follow in the footsteps of PC and notebook OEMs. Now that many PC and peripheral makers are getting onto this bandwagon, Zotac needs the best hardware it can provide for its price.

Hence, one wouldn't ponder for long which of the two is preferable- a gaming handheld with a larger battery, storage, and RAM or another with an AMOLED screen but with half the important bits? Meanwhile, Zotac may want to consider accepting pre-orders directly through its website, as it was not listed at the time of writing.