Antec Enters the handheld gaming market with Core HS, a rebadged Ayaneo Slide powered by the familiar Ryzen 7 7840U

Antec has entered a partnership with handheld console maker Ayaneo, and is nearly ready to launch its first product under the name 'Core HS.' In short, it's the Ayaneo Slide under a different name, a design that features a sliding screen with up to 30-degree tilt, an integrated keyboard with RGB backlighting, and the eight-core, sixteen-thread AMD Ryzen 7 7840U that's been featured in many handhelds since December of last year.

Antec's first handheld console with a keyboard and floating screen should be available in the European and North American markets in June and July, according to the source. These units will be priced between $600 and $900 USD, and ship with Windows 11. Antec didn't reveal the configuration it's offering, but the Ayaneo Slide lists the official pricing for its base configuration at $899 USD and the highest-spec version at $1,599 USD. Perhaps Antec will be selling two or maybe three configurations Ayaneo offers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specification- Ayaneo Slide Screen Size 6' 1080p High Brightness Wide Color Gamut IPS Floating Screen Screen Specifications Adjustable screen angle | 368 PPI | 400nits | 120% Srgb color gamut volume Row 2 - Cell 0 100% sRGB color gamut coverage | 85% DCI-P3 CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Storage 16GB + 512GB Row 5 - Cell 0 32 GB + 512GB Row 6 - Cell 0 32 GB + 2TB Row 7 - Cell 0 64GB + 4TB Memory LPDDR5X SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD Row 10 - Cell 0 Supports up to single-sided 4TB Cooling New “3+2” Triple Copper Tube Cooling System Maximum TDP 28W Color Sunrise White / Bright Black Keyboard QWERTY full keyboard | Fn function keys | Supports RGB lighting effects Controller Master controller Joystick Hall sensing joystick Trigger Linear Hall Trigger Vibration Motor X-axis Linear Motor Gyroscope Six-axis gyroscope Interface 2* Full Function USB4 Type-C Row 21 - Cell 0 1*SD 7.0 TD card slot | Read speed up to 700 MB/s (The actual reading speed depends o the TF card used) Biometric Function Power Button integrated fingerprint recognition Battery Capacity 46.2 Wh (12,000 mAh) Size 226 x 90 x 28.5mm (37.5mm at controller) Weight About 650g Connectivity WiFi 6E / BT 5.2 Software Management AYASpace 2 OS Windows 11 64-bit Home Edition

The Ayaneo Slide raised $327,149 from 347 backers via Indegogo earlier this year. The website shows it is still in the 'concept' stages. It's likely the Antec Core HS would have some (if not all accessories) such as the storage bag. Ayaneo is known to release a plethora of mini PCs and handhelds, including the newly announced Air 1S, which will use the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U CPU.

(Image credit: LTM Taiwan)

With the recognition of both brands and the help of Antec's global distribution and retail presence, Ayaneo handhelds should be more accessible for purchase all over the world. Currently, the Slide and other Ayaneo models can only be purchased from its website and via crowdfunding websites it conducts for certain models. The partnership should also make it easier to claim warranty support and not incur customs charges once it's made available locally.

Will this handheld console be a profitable venture for Antec?

Business-wise, this should help Antec's revenue, as the company had a quarter revenue decline of 6.25% and a 3.71% loss annually. In the global PC market, it is only in the past quarter that we get to see companies slowly returning to pre-COVID level revenues. Entering a handheld market in many regions with a manufacturer like Ayaneo might help Antec venture towards new business models while achieving a certain degree of financial success. That said, recovering from the quarter and annual loss will likely require more than a single partner product offering.

Despite competing in the handheld market against Asus ROG Ally X, MSI Claw, Steam Deck and a few others, Ayaneo does bring something new to the table with its designs and configuration options.

If this venture is profitable, it may encourage Antec and Ayaneo to introduce more models. It would be interesting to see if Antec or any other player would like to sell Ayaneo's nostalgia-infused mini PC lineups to a larger market, giving potential competition to mini PCs like Asus NUC and a few others that sell globally.