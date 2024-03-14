Nvidia touts three more games with DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, more than doubling the current count — Black Myth: Wukong, Naraka Bladepoint, and Portal with RTX

Nvidia reports that three additional games that are receiving DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction support. The three games in question are Black Myth: Wukong, Naraka: Bladepoint, and Portal with RTX. Nvidia also revealed that its RTX Remix application now features DLSS 3.5 integration. In other news, Star Wars Outlaws will have DLSS 3 support when it launches later this year.

DLSS 3.5 first arrived with Cyberpunk 2077 last September 2023 with the Phantom Liberty update, and Alan Wake 2 last October. DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction works on all RTX GPUs, though despite the name, it has little to do with "deep learning super sampling." Instead, Ray Reconstruction is an AI-optimized denoiser that replaces traditional denoisers, bringing image quality improvements and in some situations a small performance boost. The result is an image that has better color accuracy, reflection quality, and accuracy.



With Black Myth: Wukong (slated for an August 20, 2024 launch), Naraka: Bladepoint, and Portal with RTX adding DLSS 3.5, the total number of games has more than doubled... from just two to five. Except, right now, only two of those games are available, so it's really just a doubling of the currently available DLSS 3.5 games.



Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology, and will apparently support full ray tracing when it arrives later this year. Naraka: Bladepoint is a fast-paced battle royal fantasy shooter based in the east, and it first launched nearly two years ago. It's getting full ray tracing and DLSS 3.5 support "soon" for three PvP and PvE areas, with additional areas to receive a graphics overall over time.



Portal with RTX is an Nvidia-sponsored mod of the original 2008 Portal first person puzzle-game updated with path-traced effects, build using RTX Remix. On top of the DLSS 3.5 addition, Portal with RTX now also has RTX IO integration. RTX IO is an Nvidia-made GPU loading and game asset decompression technology. The technology enables the GPU to decompress in-game assets and textures directly from an NVMe SSD, improving load times and reducing CPU utilization. Portal: Prelude RTX (another Nvidia-sponsored Portal mod) was the first game to get the feature, so now the technology is available in both Portal games.



Besides the three headlining games, Nvidia revealed that Star Wars Outlaws will also have DLSS 3 support at launch, which is currently slated for some time in 2024. It's an upcoming Star Wars story-driven open-world game set between the events of the second and third original Star Wars movies. Nvidia says the game will have DLSS frame generation and upscaling (DLSS 3), Reflex support (a requirement for DLSS 3 frame generation), and ray tracing support — but apparently no Ray Reconstruction.



Nvidia also mentions a few other titles that have implemented DLSS 2 or 3 recently. Sengoku Dynasty is in early access and has DLSS 3, Outcast — A New Beginning will have DLSS 2 and DLAA when it launches tomorrow, and The First Berzerker: Khazan will launch "soon" with DLSS 3. In addition, RTX Remix, the tool used to create Portal with RTX and Portal: Prelude RTX, will also add support for DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction — again, coming soon.