Acer Releases Predator Monitors With 200Hz+ Refresh Rates Into The Wild

by
4 Comments

Acer announced three new Predator displays that boast extraordinarily high refresh rates of 200Hz or higher. They also feature support for G-Sync to improve your gaming experience.

The Acer Predator XB252Q and Predator XB272 displays are nearly identical to each other. Both have a native resolution of 1920x1080 and have a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz. They also have support for G-Sync to avoid graphical anomalies, such as screen tearing, and a low 1ms response time.

In order to achieve refresh rates this high, Acer opted to use TN panel technology inside of these displays. These screens can’t be viewed from at quite as extreme angles as IPS or PLS panels, but  images will look correct up to 170 degrees in all directions, so using TN panels shouldn’t cause any issues.

The displays are also able to display 100% of the sRGB color spectrum. This only amounts to 72% of the NTSC color gamut, but it should still look fairly colorful.

Acer equipped these displays with two 2W DTS speakers to give you a basic audio experience while gaming. They also have a four port USB 3.0 hub built-in. The only aspect in which these displays really differ is their size. The Predator 252Q measures 24.5 inches and the Predator XB272 is 27 inches.

The third new Predator display Acer introduced is the Predator Z301CT. This display has a slightly lower 200Hz refresh rate, but it is larger at 30 inches, and it has a higher resolution of 2560x1080. It is also has a curvature of 1800R to give you an immersed feeling while gaming.

The Predator Z301CT also lags behind the other displays somewhat in that it has a 4ms response time. As it is based on a VA panel, it has wider viewing angles of 178 degrees in all directions. It also has slightly more powerful 3W speakers.

Like the other two displays announced today, the Z301CT supports G-Sync and it has a four port USB 3.0 hub. Unlike the other two, however, Acer equipped the Z301CT with Tobii eye tracking hardware to allow you to control your system with eye movements.

All three displays are expected to be released in February. See chart below for pricing information.

  • Acer Predator XB272_right facing
  • Predator XB252Q_left facing
  • Acer Predator Z301CT Front
  • Acer Predator Z301CT_rear facing straight

Acer Predator Displays 2016

Model

252Q

XB272

Z301CT

Size

24.5-inch

27-inch

30-inch

Curvature

Flat

Flat

1800R

Resolution

1920x1080

1920x1080

2560x1080

Refresh Rate

240Hz

240Hz

200Hz

Response Time

1ms

1ms

4ms

Panel Type

TN

TN

VA

Viewing Angles (HxV)

170 x 170 Degrees

170 x 170 Degrees

178 x 178 Degrees

G-Sync Support

Yes

Yes

Yes

Tobii Eye Tracking

No

No

Yes

Speakers

2x2W

2x2W

2x3W

Color

100% sRGB

72% NTSC

1.67 Million Colors

100% sRGB

72% NTSC

1.67 Million Colors

100% sRGB

72% NTSC

1.67 Million Colors

Stand

Tilt: 5-20 Degrees

Swivel: +/- 45 Degrees

Height Adjustment: 4.5-Inches

Pivot: 90 Degrees

Tilt: 5-20 Degrees

Swivel: +/- 45 Degrees

Height Adjustment: 4.5-Inches

Pivot: 90 Degrees

Tilt: 5-25 Degrees

Swivel: +/- 25 Degrees

Height Adjustment: 4.7-Inches

Other Features

Nvidia ULMB

Acer DarkBoost

BlueLight Shield

Flicker-less Technologies

GameView OSD Navigation Key

Nvidia ULMB

Acer DarkBoost

BlueLight Shield

Flicker-less Technologies

GameView OSD Navigation Key

Acer DarkBoost

BlueLight Shield

Flicker-less Technologies

GameView OSD Navigation Key

MSRP

$549.99

$679.99

$899.99


About the author
Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

Read more
  • hdmark
    i think there is a small typo in the title unless these monitors are INCREDIBLY fast :D

    these do look awesome though. im wondering what the people who say humans cant see faster than 60hz anyway will say about these monitors
    1
  • RomeoReject
    OK, legitimate question: Is going beyond 144Hz beneficial to anyone? As it stands, I already can't really see the difference on any display north of 100Hz, 200 vs 144 sounds like the kind of thing you'd tell yourself you notice, while secretly admitting you don't notice.
    0
  • hdmark
    Anonymous said:
    OK, legitimate question: Is going beyond 144Hz beneficial to anyone? As it stands, I already can't really see the difference on any display north of 100Hz, 200 vs 144 sounds like the kind of thing you'd tell yourself you notice, while secretly admitting you don't notice.


    im going to say yes. but most likely will only be the enthusiasts. I bet professional games will see the difference instantly and use it to their advantage, where my mom doesnt see any real difference between my 1440p and my 1080p
    0
