Acer Releases Predator Monitors With 200Hz+ Refresh Rates Into The Wild

Acer announced three new Predator displays that boast extraordinarily high refresh rates of 200Hz or higher. They also feature support for G-Sync to improve your gaming experience.



The Acer Predator XB252Q and Predator XB272 displays are nearly identical to each other. Both have a native resolution of 1920x1080 and have a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz. They also have support for G-Sync to avoid graphical anomalies, such as screen tearing, and a low 1ms response time.

In order to achieve refresh rates this high, Acer opted to use TN panel technology inside of these displays. These screens can’t be viewed from at quite as extreme angles as IPS or PLS panels, but images will look correct up to 170 degrees in all directions, so using TN panels shouldn’t cause any issues.

The displays are also able to display 100% of the sRGB color spectrum. This only amounts to 72% of the NTSC color gamut, but it should still look fairly colorful.

Acer equipped these displays with two 2W DTS speakers to give you a basic audio experience while gaming. They also have a four port USB 3.0 hub built-in. The only aspect in which these displays really differ is their size. The Predator 252Q measures 24.5 inches and the Predator XB272 is 27 inches.

The third new Predator display Acer introduced is the Predator Z301CT. This display has a slightly lower 200Hz refresh rate, but it is larger at 30 inches, and it has a higher resolution of 2560x1080. It is also has a curvature of 1800R to give you an immersed feeling while gaming.

The Predator Z301CT also lags behind the other displays somewhat in that it has a 4ms response time. As it is based on a VA panel, it has wider viewing angles of 178 degrees in all directions. It also has slightly more powerful 3W speakers.

Like the other two displays announced today, the Z301CT supports G-Sync and it has a four port USB 3.0 hub. Unlike the other two, however, Acer equipped the Z301CT with Tobii eye tracking hardware to allow you to control your system with eye movements.

All three displays are expected to be released in February. See chart below for pricing information.



Acer Predator XB272_right facing

Predator XB252Q_left facing

Acer Predator Z301CT Front

Acer Predator Displays 2016 Model 252Q XB272 Z301CT Size 24.5-inch 27-inch 30-inch Curvature Flat Flat 1800R Resolution 1920x1080 1920x1080 2560x1080 Refresh Rate 240Hz 240Hz 200Hz Response Time 1ms 1ms 4ms Panel Type TN TN VA Viewing Angles (HxV) 170 x 170 Degrees 170 x 170 Degrees 178 x 178 Degrees G-Sync Support Yes Yes Yes Tobii Eye Tracking No No Yes Speakers 2x2W 2x2W 2x3W Color 100% sRGB 72% NTSC 1.67 Million Colors 100% sRGB 72% NTSC 1.67 Million Colors 100% sRGB 72% NTSC 1.67 Million Colors Stand Tilt: 5-20 Degrees Swivel: +/- 45 Degrees Height Adjustment: 4.5-Inches Pivot: 90 Degrees Tilt: 5-20 Degrees Swivel: +/- 45 Degrees Height Adjustment: 4.5-Inches Pivot: 90 Degrees Tilt: 5-25 Degrees Swivel: +/- 25 Degrees Height Adjustment: 4.7-Inches Other Features Nvidia ULMB Acer DarkBoost BlueLight Shield Flicker-less Technologies GameView OSD Navigation Key Nvidia ULMB Acer DarkBoost BlueLight Shield Flicker-less Technologies GameView OSD Navigation Key Acer DarkBoost BlueLight Shield Flicker-less Technologies GameView OSD Navigation Key MSRP $549.99 $679.99 $899.99



